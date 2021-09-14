Baseball Glance

Trending:
September 14, 2021 10:02 am
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 90 55 .621 _
Toronto 81 64 .559 9
New York 80 64 .556
Boston 81 65 .555
Baltimore 46 97 .322 43

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 82 61 .573 _
Cleveland 70 72 .493 11½
Detroit 68 76 .472 14½
Kansas City 65 78 .455 17
Minnesota 63 82 .434 20

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 84 59 .587 _
Seattle 78 66 .542
Oakland 77 66 .538 7
Los Angeles 70 73 .490 14
Texas 53 90 .371 31

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 76 66 .535 _
Philadelphia 72 71 .503
New York 72 73 .497
Miami 61 83 .424 16
Washington 59 85 .410 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 89 55 .618 _
Cincinnati 75 70 .517 14½
St. Louis 74 69 .517 14½
Chicago 65 79 .451 24
Pittsburgh 53 91 .368 36

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-San Francisco 94 50 .653 _
Los Angeles 92 53 .634
San Diego 74 69 .517 19½
Colorado 66 78 .458 28
Arizona 47 97 .326 47

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 15, Texas 1

Seattle 5, Boston 4

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0

Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Detroit (Manning 3-6), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-4) at Toronto (Ray 11-5), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-5), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 5-7), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 5-3) at Minnesota (Jax 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 9-9) at Kansas City (Minor 8-12), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 3, Washington 0

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 0

San Francisco 9, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 1

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5

Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 7-7) at Washington (Rogers 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Detroit (Manning 3-6), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-11), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Lester 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 10-9) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

