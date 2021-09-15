Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|90
|55
|.621
|_
|New York
|81
|64
|.559
|9
|Toronto
|81
|64
|.559
|9
|Boston
|82
|65
|.558
|9
|Baltimore
|46
|98
|.319
|43½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|83
|61
|.576
|_
|Cleveland
|70
|73
|.490
|12½
|Detroit
|69
|76
|.476
|14½
|Kansas City
|66
|78
|.458
|17
|Minnesota
|64
|82
|.438
|20
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|84
|60
|.583
|_
|Seattle
|78
|67
|.538
|6½
|Oakland
|77
|67
|.535
|7
|Los Angeles
|70
|74
|.486
|14
|Texas
|54
|90
|.375
|30
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|76
|67
|.531
|_
|Philadelphia
|72
|72
|.500
|4½
|New York
|72
|74
|.493
|5½
|Miami
|61
|84
|.421
|16
|Washington
|60
|85
|.414
|17
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|89
|56
|.614
|_
|St. Louis
|75
|69
|.521
|13½
|Cincinnati
|75
|70
|.517
|14
|Chicago
|66
|79
|.455
|23
|Pittsburgh
|53
|91
|.368
|35½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|95
|50
|.655
|_
|z-Los Angeles
|93
|53
|.637
|2½
|San Diego
|74
|70
|.514
|20½
|Colorado
|67
|78
|.462
|28
|Arizona
|47
|98
|.324
|48
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0
Detroit 1, Milwaukee 0, 11 innings
Minnesota 6, Cleveland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2
Texas 8, Houston 1
Chicago White Sox 9, L.A. Angels 3
Kansas City 10, Oakland 7
Boston 8, Seattle 4
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-2) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 0-2) at Kansas City (Hernández 6-1), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-6) at Baltimore (Ellis 1-0), 5:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 3-8) at Tampa Bay (Enns 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 10-5) at Texas (Otto 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5
Detroit 1, Milwaukee 0, 11 innings
Washington 8, Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Philadelphia 3
Colorado 5, Atlanta 4
St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 11 innings
San Francisco 6, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 4
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado (Márquez 12-10) at Atlanta (Anderson 7-5), 12:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 11-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 5-13), 12:35 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Gausman 14-5), 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments