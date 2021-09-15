On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
September 15, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 90 55 .621 _
New York 81 64 .559 9
Toronto 81 64 .559 9
Boston 82 65 .558 9
Baltimore 46 98 .319 43½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 83 61 .576 _
Cleveland 70 73 .490 12½
Detroit 69 76 .476 14½
Kansas City 66 78 .458 17
Minnesota 64 82 .438 20

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 84 60 .583 _
Seattle 78 67 .538
Oakland 77 67 .535 7
Los Angeles 70 74 .486 14
Texas 54 90 .375 30

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 76 67 .531 _
Philadelphia 72 72 .500
New York 72 74 .493
Miami 61 84 .421 16
Washington 60 85 .414 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 89 56 .614 _
St. Louis 75 69 .521 13½
Cincinnati 75 70 .517 14
Chicago 66 79 .455 23
Pittsburgh 53 91 .368 35½

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-San Francisco 95 50 .655 _
z-Los Angeles 93 53 .637
San Diego 74 70 .514 20½
Colorado 67 78 .462 28
Arizona 47 98 .324 48

z-clinched playoff berth

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0

Detroit 1, Milwaukee 0, 11 innings

Minnesota 6, Cleveland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2

Texas 8, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 9, L.A. Angels 3

Kansas City 10, Oakland 7

        Read more: Sports News

Boston 8, Seattle 4

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-2) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-2) at Kansas City (Hernández 6-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-6) at Baltimore (Ellis 1-0), 5:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-8) at Tampa Bay (Enns 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 10-5) at Texas (Otto 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5

Detroit 1, Milwaukee 0, 11 innings

Washington 8, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Philadelphia 3

Colorado 5, Atlanta 4

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 11 innings

San Francisco 6, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 4

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado (Márquez 12-10) at Atlanta (Anderson 7-5), 12:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 11-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 5-13), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Gausman 14-5), 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army soldiers from US and Chile cross-country ski at Chilean Army Mountain School in Portillo