Baseball Glance

East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|90
|56
|.616
|_
|New York
|82
|64
|.562
|8
|Toronto
|82
|64
|.562
|8
|Boston
|83
|65
|.561
|8
|Baltimore
|46
|99
|.317
|43½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|83
|62
|.572
|_
|Cleveland
|71
|73
|.493
|11½
|Detroit
|70
|76
|.479
|13½
|Kansas City
|66
|79
|.455
|17
|Minnesota
|64
|83
|.435
|20
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|85
|60
|.586
|_
|Oakland
|78
|67
|.538
|7
|Seattle
|78
|68
|.534
|7½
|Los Angeles
|71
|74
|.490
|14
|Texas
|54
|91
|.372
|31
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|76
|68
|.528
|_
|Philadelphia
|73
|72
|.503
|3½
|New York
|72
|75
|.490
|5½
|Miami
|62
|84
|.425
|15
|Washington
|60
|86
|.411
|17
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|89
|57
|.610
|_
|St. Louis
|76
|69
|.524
|12½
|Cincinnati
|76
|71
|.517
|13½
|Chicago
|66
|80
|.452
|23
|Pittsburgh
|54
|92
|.370
|35
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|95
|51
|.651
|_
|z-Los Angeles
|94
|53
|.639
|1½
|San Diego
|75
|70
|.517
|19½
|Colorado
|68
|78
|.466
|27
|Arizona
|47
|99
|.322
|48
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Milwaukee 1
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 9, Seattle 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 12, Minnesota 3
Houston 7, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Oakland 12, Kansas City 10
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland (Plesac 10-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 6-8) at Toronto (Ryu 13-8), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 2-9) at Boston (Sale 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 7-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-7) at Texas (Allard 3-12), 8:05 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 11-6) at Kansas City (Singer 4-10), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 9-13) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Milwaukee 1
Miami 8, Washington 6
Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 6, Chicago Cubs 5
St. Louis 11, N.Y. Mets 4
Colorado 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 3
San Diego 9, San Francisco 6
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0
Colorado at Atlanta, ppd.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colorado (Márquez 12-10) at Washington (Gray 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-15), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 13-9) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-11) at Milwaukee (Houser 9-6), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Velasquez 3-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 7-5) at San Francisco (Webb 10-3), 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
