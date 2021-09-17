Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|91
|56
|.619
|_
|Toronto
|82
|64
|.562
|8½
|Boston
|83
|65
|.561
|8½
|New York
|82
|65
|.558
|9
|Baltimore
|47
|99
|.322
|43½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|83
|63
|.568
|_
|Cleveland
|71
|73
|.493
|11
|Detroit
|70
|77
|.476
|13½
|Kansas City
|66
|80
|.452
|17
|Minnesota
|64
|83
|.435
|19½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|86
|60
|.589
|_
|Oakland
|79
|67
|.541
|7
|Seattle
|78
|68
|.534
|8
|Los Angeles
|72
|74
|.493
|14
|Texas
|54
|92
|.370
|32
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|76
|68
|.528
|_
|Philadelphia
|74
|72
|.507
|3
|New York
|72
|75
|.490
|5½
|Miami
|62
|84
|.425
|15
|Washington
|60
|86
|.411
|17
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|89
|57
|.610
|_
|St. Louis
|76
|69
|.524
|12½
|Cincinnati
|76
|71
|.517
|13½
|Chicago
|66
|81
|.449
|23½
|Pittsburgh
|54
|92
|.370
|35
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|95
|52
|.646
|_
|z-Los Angeles
|94
|53
|.639
|1
|San Diego
|76
|70
|.521
|18½
|Colorado
|68
|78
|.466
|26½
|Arizona
|47
|99
|.322
|47½
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels 9, Chicago White Sox 3
Oakland 7, Kansas City 2
Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 2
Houston 12, Texas 1
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland (Civale 10-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Lowther 0-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-7), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 2-2) at Toronto (Matz 12-7), 3:07 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 8-12) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-4) at Texas (Howard 0-4), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Castellanos 2-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 7-8) at Kansas City (Bubic 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-7), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0
San Diego 7, San Francisco 4
Philadelphia 17, Chicago Cubs 8
Colorado at Atlanta, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 14-4) at Cincinnati (Gray 7-7), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 5-8) at Washington (Corbin 8-14), 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Castellanos 2-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 10-4), 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 7:15 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 8-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7), 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 13-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Colorado at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.
