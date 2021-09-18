Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|92
|57
|.617
|_
|Boston
|85
|65
|.567
|7½
|Toronto
|83
|65
|.561
|8½
|New York
|83
|66
|.557
|9
|Baltimore
|47
|101
|.318
|44½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|84
|64
|.568
|_
|Cleveland
|72
|74
|.493
|11
|Detroit
|71
|78
|.477
|13½
|Kansas City
|67
|81
|.453
|17
|Minnesota
|65
|84
|.436
|19½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|87
|61
|.588
|_
|Oakland
|81
|67
|.547
|6
|Seattle
|79
|69
|.534
|8
|Los Angeles
|72
|76
|.486
|15
|Texas
|55
|93
|.372
|32
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|76
|70
|.521
|_
|Philadelphia
|76
|72
|.514
|1
|New York
|72
|77
|.483
|5½
|Miami
|62
|86
|.419
|15
|Washington
|60
|88
|.405
|17
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|91
|57
|.615
|_
|St. Louis
|78
|69
|.531
|12½
|Cincinnati
|77
|72
|.517
|14½
|Chicago
|66
|83
|.443
|25½
|Pittsburgh
|56
|92
|.378
|35
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|97
|52
|.651
|_
|z-Los Angeles
|95
|54
|.638
|2
|San Diego
|76
|72
|.514
|20½
|Colorado
|70
|78
|.473
|26½
|Arizona
|48
|100
|.324
|48½
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Cleveland 0
Minnesota 7, Toronto 3
Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 4, 10 innings
Boston 7, Baltimore 1
Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 0
Seattle 6, Kansas City 2
Houston 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings
Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4
Saturday’s Games
Boston 9, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 3
Toronto 6, Minnesota 2
Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3
Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Kansas City 8, Seattle 1
Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 innings
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland (Morgan 2-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 15-7), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Farrell 1-0) at Toronto (Berríos 11-8), 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 1-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Peralta 3-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-5), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 2-10) at Houston (Greinke 11-6), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-3), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Texas (Lyles 9-11), 2:35 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-2), 4:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Pittsburgh 2, Miami 1
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Colorado 9, Washington 8
St. Louis 8, San Diego 2
Houston 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings
Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 5
San Francisco 6, Atlanta 5, 11 innings
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 1
Colorado 6, Washington 0
Pittsburgh 6, Miami 3
St. Louis 3, San Diego 2
Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 4
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 innings
San Francisco 2, Atlanta 0
Sunday’s Games
Colorado (Gray 8-10) at Washington (Espino 4-5), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-7) at Cincinnati (Miley 12-6), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Miami (Alcantara 9-13), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 2-10) at Houston (Greinke 11-6), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-2) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-5), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Arrieta 5-13) at St. Louis (Happ 9-8), 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 11-7) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 12-6), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-7), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
