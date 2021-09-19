Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|92
|58
|.613
|_
|Boston
|86
|65
|.570
|6½
|Toronto
|84
|65
|.564
|7½
|New York
|83
|67
|.553
|9
|Baltimore
|47
|102
|.315
|44½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|85
|64
|.570
|_
|Cleveland
|73
|74
|.497
|11
|Detroit
|72
|78
|.480
|13½
|Kansas City
|67
|82
|.450
|18
|Minnesota
|65
|85
|.433
|20½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|88
|61
|.591
|_
|Oakland
|82
|67
|.550
|6
|Seattle
|80
|69
|.537
|8
|Los Angeles
|72
|77
|.483
|16
|Texas
|55
|94
|.369
|33
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|77
|70
|.524
|_
|Philadelphia
|76
|72
|.514
|1½
|New York
|72
|77
|.483
|6
|Miami
|63
|86
|.423
|15
|Washington
|61
|88
|.409
|17
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|91
|58
|.611
|_
|St. Louis
|79
|69
|.534
|11½
|Cincinnati
|77
|73
|.513
|14½
|Chicago
|67
|83
|.447
|24½
|Pittsburgh
|56
|93
|.376
|35
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|97
|53
|.647
|_
|z-Los Angeles
|96
|54
|.640
|1
|San Diego
|76
|73
|.510
|20½
|Colorado
|70
|79
|.470
|26½
|Arizona
|48
|101
|.322
|48½
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Boston 9, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 3
Toronto 6, Minnesota 2
Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3
Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Kansas City 8, Seattle 1
Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 innings
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0
Boston 8, Baltimore 6
Toronto 5, Minnesota 3
Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 1
Seattle 7, Kansas City 1
Houston 7, Arizona 6
Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 2
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Kansas City (Singer 4-10) at Cleveland (McKenzie 5-6), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5) at Detroit (Manning 4-6), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Alexy 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto (Ray 12-5) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 10-5) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-3), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Oakland (Manaea 10-9), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 1
Colorado 6, Washington 0
Pittsburgh 6, Miami 3
St. Louis 3, San Diego 2
Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 4
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 innings
San Francisco 2, Atlanta 0
Sunday’s Games
Washington 3, Colorado 0
L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 5
Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings
Houston 7, Arizona 6
St. Louis 8, San Diego 7
Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 4
Atlanta 3, San Francisco 0
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Peters 1-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 7-9) at Miami (Luzardo 5-8), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4), 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
