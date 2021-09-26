On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
September 26, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-Tampa Bay 97 59 .622 _
Boston 88 67 .568
New York 88 67 .568
Toronto 86 69 .555 10½
Baltimore 50 106 .321 47

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 88 68 .564 _
Cleveland 76 79 .490 11½
Detroit 75 80 .484 12½
Kansas City 71 84 .458 16½
Minnesota 69 86 .445 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 91 64 .587 _
Seattle 85 70 .548 6
Oakland 84 71 .542 7
Los Angeles 74 81 .477 17
Texas 57 99 .365 34½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 82 72 .532 _
Philadelphia 81 75 .519 2
New York 73 81 .474 9
Miami 64 91 .413 18½
Washington 64 91 .413 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 93 62 .600 _
St. Louis 86 69 .555 7
Cincinnati 80 75 .516 13
Chicago 67 88 .432 26
Pittsburgh 58 97 .374 35

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-San Francisco 101 54 .652 _
z-Los Angeles 99 56 .639 2
San Diego 78 77 .503 23
Colorado 71 83 .461 29½
Arizona 50 105 .323 51

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 2, Houston 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 3

Detroit 5, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 0

Baltimore 3, Texas 2

Toronto 6, Minnesota 1

        Read more: Sports News

L.A. Angels 14, Seattle 1

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 2

Kansas City 2, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2

Texas 7, Baltimore 4

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9) at Detroit (Manning 4-6), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Kowar 0-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-3), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 10-14) at Seattle (Flexen 13-6), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 3

Milwaukee 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 7, Washington 6

Arizona 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

Atlanta 10, San Diego 8, 10 innings

San Francisco 7, Colorado 2

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2

Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 0

Washington at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 1-2) at Colorado (Márquez 12-10), 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|24 Speedreading Plus(TM) Technical Reading...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Utah Honor Flight veterans visit National Archives