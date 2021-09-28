Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Tampa Bay
|97
|59
|.622
|_
|New York
|89
|67
|.571
|8
|Boston
|88
|68
|.564
|9
|Toronto
|87
|69
|.558
|10
|Baltimore
|50
|106
|.321
|47
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|89
|68
|.567
|_
|Cleveland
|77
|79
|.494
|11½
|Detroit
|75
|81
|.481
|13½
|Kansas City
|71
|85
|.455
|17½
|Minnesota
|69
|87
|.442
|19½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|91
|65
|.583
|_
|Seattle
|87
|70
|.554
|4½
|Oakland
|85
|72
|.541
|6½
|Los Angeles
|74
|82
|.474
|17
|Texas
|57
|99
|.365
|34
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|83
|72
|.535
|_
|Philadelphia
|81
|75
|.519
|2½
|New York
|74
|82
|.474
|9½
|Washington
|65
|92
|.414
|19
|Miami
|64
|92
|.410
|19½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|94
|62
|.603
|_
|St. Louis
|87
|69
|.558
|7
|Cincinnati
|82
|75
|.522
|12½
|Chicago
|67
|89
|.429
|27
|Pittsburgh
|58
|98
|.372
|36
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|102
|54
|.654
|_
|z-Los Angeles
|100
|56
|.641
|2
|San Diego
|78
|78
|.500
|24
|Colorado
|71
|85
|.455
|31
|Arizona
|50
|106
|.321
|52
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 7
Seattle 13, Oakland 4
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston (Eovaldi 10-9) at Baltimore (Lowther 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 16-8) at Toronto (Berríos 12-9), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 7-8) at Minnesota (Pineda 8-8), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Junk 0-1) at Texas (Hearn 6-5), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 10-6) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Houston (Garcia 11-7), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 13-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 13, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 5, Colorado 4
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington (Espino 5-5) at Colorado (Lambert 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-7) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-11), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Atlanta (Fried 13-7), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 9-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-2), 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-11) at San Francisco (Wood 10-4), 9:45 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Comments