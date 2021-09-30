On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-Tampa Bay 98 60 .620 _
New York 90 68 .570 8
Boston 89 69 .563 9
Toronto 88 70 .557 10
Baltimore 51 107 .323 47

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 91 68 .572 _
Cleveland 77 81 .487 13½
Detroit 75 83 .475 15½
Kansas City 73 85 .462 17½
Minnesota 71 87 .449 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 92 66 .582 _
Seattle 89 70 .560
Oakland 85 74 .535
Los Angeles 75 83 .475 17
Texas 58 100 .367 34

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 85 72 .541 _
Philadelphia 81 77 .513
New York 75 83 .475 10½
Miami 65 93 .411 20½
Washington 65 94 .409 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 95 63 .601 _
y-St. Louis 88 70 .557 7
Cincinnati 82 77 .516 13½
Chicago 68 90 .430 27
Pittsburgh 59 99 .373 36

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-San Francisco 104 54 .658 _
z-Los Angeles 102 56 .646 2
San Diego 78 80 .494 26
Colorado 73 85 .462 31
Arizona 50 108 .316 54

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Boston 6, Baltimore 0

Minnesota 5, Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1

Tampa Bay 7, Houston 0

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2

        Read more: Sports News

Kansas City 10, Cleveland 5

Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 4-7) at Texas (Howard 0-4), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-6), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 10-10) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 10, Washington 5

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 0

Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1

San Francisco 1, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 9

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 8-16) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 4-8), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5) at Miami (Alcantara 9-14), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-8) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-12) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 8-12) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-8), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy boot camp grad meets son for first time