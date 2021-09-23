On Air: Panel Discussions
Bassitt expected to start for the Athletics against the Mariners

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 11:51 am
1 min read
      

Seattle Mariners (83-69, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (82-70, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (7-9, 4.27 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 160 strikeouts) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (12-4, 3.22 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 154 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -157, Mariners +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Mitch Haniger and the Mariners will take on the Athletics Thursday.

The Athletics are 40-37 in home games in 2020. Oakland has a collective on-base percentage of .314, led by Starling Marte with a mark of .380.

The Mariners are 41-36 on the road. Seattle is slugging .384 as a unit. Mitch Haniger leads the team with a slugging percentage of .470.

The Mariners won the last meeting 4-1. Chris Flexen earned his 13th victory and Kyle Seager went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Seattle. Cole Irvin registered his 14th loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 104 RBIs and is batting .272.

Seager leads the Mariners with 35 home runs and is batting .216.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by one run

Mariners: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Daulton Jefferies: (elbow), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Mitch Moreland: (wrist).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Sports News

