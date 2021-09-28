Trending:
Bassitt scheduled to start for Oakland against Seattle

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Oakland Athletics (85-72, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (87-70, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (12-4, 3.16 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 158 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (7-9, 4.36 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 163 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics travel to face the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

The Mariners are 43-33 in home games in 2020. Seattle has slugged .385 this season. Justin Dunn leads the team with a mark of .667.

The Athletics are 42-34 on the road. The Oakland offense has compiled a .238 batting average as a team this season, Starling Marte leads the team with a mark of .305.

The Mariners won the last meeting 13-4. Chris Flexen notched his 14th victory and Mitch Haniger went 2-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs for Seattle. Cole Irvin registered his 15th loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford leads the Mariners with 163 hits and has 52 RBIs.

Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 109 RBIs and is batting .274.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 8-2, .250 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Athletics: 5-5, .221 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Daulton Jefferies: (elbow), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Jed Lowrie: (hand), Josh Harrison: (undisclosed), Elvis Andrus: (leg), Mitch Moreland: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

