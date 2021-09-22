On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Bassitt to start for A’s, 5 weeks after being hit in head

The Associated Press
September 22, 2021 1:22 am
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt is set to return to the mound, just over five weeks after being hospitalized when he was hit in the head by a 100 mph line drive.

Oakland manager Bob Melvin announced Bassitt will come off the injured list and start Thursday’s series finale at home against Seattle in a matchup of AL wild-card contenders.

“This is something that he’s been trying to get back to doing from the very beginning,” Melvin said Tuesday. “To me it’s kind of miraculous, but considering it’s Chris Bassitt, not so much.”

Bassitt was leading the AL with 12 wins when he was struck Aug. 17 in Chicago by a liner from Brian Goodwin of the White Sox.

The 32-year-old Bassitt was carted off the field and taken to a hospital in Chicago. He received stitches for cuts in his face and had surgery for a fracture in his right cheek.

Bassitt is 12-4 with a 3.22 ERA this year.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

