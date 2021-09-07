On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baumgartlinger faces another layoff after 2nd knee surgery

The Associated Press
September 7, 2021 12:49 pm
< a min read
      

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger is set to miss at least three months after undergoing another knee operation, the German club said Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Austria international had surgery on Monday and could return in January following the Bundesliga’s winter break, the team said.

Baumgartlinger was a regular for Leverkusen and captain of Austria before he injured a cruciate ligament in his left knee in January and spent four months on the sidelines.

He recovered to make Austria’s squad for the European Championship but only made one brief substitute appearance at the tournament. He came off the bench in all three of Leverkusen’s games so far this season.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire