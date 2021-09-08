Trending:
Berhalter swaps 5 starters for WCup qualifier vs Honduras

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 10:13 pm
SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Forward Ricardo Pepi was given his U.S. national team debut as under-pressure coach Gregg Berhalter changed five starters for Wednesday night’s World Cup qualifier at Honduras.

Defenders George Bello, Mark McKenzie and James Sands also were inserted into the lineup along with forward Josh Sargent.

They joined captain Christian Pulisic and midfielders Tyler Adams and Kellyn Acosta in what appeared to be a 3-5-2 formation.

The U.S. was coming off an opening 0-0 draw at El Salvador and a 1-1 tie against Canada at Nashville, Tennessee.

Pepi, Bello, McKenzie and Sands were making their World Cup qualifying debuts.

Honduras coach Fabian Corio changed eight starters after switching nine in the previous match, a 0-0 tie at El Salvador, keeping only goalkeeper Luis López and forwards Anthony Lozano and Jonathan Toro.

He restored the back four from the opening 1-1 draw at Canada: Andy Najar, Maynor Figueroa, Marcelo Pereira and Diego Rodríguez.

Also new were midfielders Kervin Arriaga, Carlos Pineda and Deybi Flores, and forward Bryan Moya.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

