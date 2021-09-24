On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Berrettini, Ruud give Team Europe early lead at Laver Cup

The Associated Press
September 24, 2021 6:35 pm
2 min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — The pandemic-delayed fourth edition of the Laver Cup — and first without Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic participating — began Friday with Matteo Berrettini and Casper Ruud giving Team Europe a 2-0 lead over Team World.

Italy’s Berrettini, the runner-up to Djokovic at Wimbledon in July, saved 12 of 13 break points and came back to edge Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in a match tiebreaker 6-7 (3), 7-5, 10-8.

That came after Norway’s Ruud broke American Reilly Opelka in their match’s third game and again to end the opening set along the way to a 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory on a hard court at the arena used by the NBA’s Celtics and NHL’s Bruins.

Opelka, whose game is built on his big serve and forehand, said afterward the setup “suits him better than me” and described it as “slow and dead.”

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

“It’s the slowest conditions I’ve ever played in, the combo of the court and the ball,” Opelka said.

Ruud acknowledged that worked to his advantage, as did what he said were bits of sand on the court that made it slippery.

“It’s fairly slow,” Ruud said about the court, “and his serve, I felt, wasn’t that fast today as it maybe usually is, because of the surface and also the balls, the way they get after three or four games.”

Team Europe has won all three Laver Cups so far, helped each time by Federer — whose management company is the driving force behind the exhibition event — and either Nadal or Djokovic. The members of the Big Three currently share the men’s record with 20 Grand Slam titles apiece.

Djokovic is coming off a run to the final of the U.S. Open; Federer and Nadal are done for the season because of injuries.

Federer was seated courtside Friday, when the night session was scheduled to include a singles match between Andrey Rublev of Russia and Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, followed by a doubles matchup of Berrettini and Alexander Zverev of Germany against John Isner of the U.S. and Denis Shapovalov of Canada.

A team must reach 13 points to win the three-day competition. Each match victory is worth one point on Friday, two on Saturday and three on Sunday.

Boston was supposed to host the Laver Cup last year but it was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

        Read more: Sports News

__

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|24 Speedreading Plus(TM) Technical Reading...
9|24 Industrial Solutions Forum
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Utah Honor Flight veterans visit National Archives