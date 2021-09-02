Trending:
Berry leads Columbus against Orlando City SC following 2-goal showing

The Associated Press
September 2, 2021 3:05 am
Columbus Crew (7-9-6) vs. Orlando City SC (9-4-8)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC -135, Columbus +361, Draw +272; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits Orlando City SC after Miguel Berry registered two goals against FC Cincinnati.

Orlando City SC went 11-4-8 overall during the 2020 season while going 8-1-3 at home. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 33.

The Crew finished 12-6-5 overall and 2-5-5 on the road in the 2020 season. Columbus scored 46 goals a season ago, averaging two per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Alexandre Pato (injured), Jhegson Mendez (injured), Mauricio Pereyra (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured), Andres Perea (injured).

Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Artur (injured), Gyasi Zardes (injured), Marlon Hairston (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

