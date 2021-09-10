On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bills rule out Lotulelei vs Steelers; Sanders questionable

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 2:31 pm
< a min read
      

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have ruled out starting defensive tackle Star Lotulelei from their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Lotulelei, who has a calf injury, is the team’s top defender against the run. He rejoined the Bills after opting out last season due to COVID-19 concerns. Coach Sean McDermott said Lotulelei was hurt during Buffalo’s preseason-ending win against Green Bay two weeks ago.

“Yeah, we’re going to miss him. It’s hard to replace a player like that,” McDermott said Friday.

The Bills struggled against the run last year in Lotulelei’s absence.

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

Receiver Emmanuel Sanders was listed as questionable because of a foot injury. Sanders is a 12-year veteran who signed with the Bills in free agency in March. He is expected to fill one of Buffalo’s top four spots in a receiving group that includes Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|8 IT²EC 2021 (POSTPONED to April 2022)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas and employees plant Survivor Tree from September 11th Memorial at HQ