Blue Jackets blank shorthanded Penguins.

The Associated Press
September 27, 2021 9:37 pm
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jean-Francois Berube and Jet Greaves made 20 and eight saves respectively to help lead the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-0 shutout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.

Yegor Chinakhov opened the scoring 16:28 into the game and Adam Boqvist’s first of the preseason at 4:10 of the third extended the lead to 2-0. Emil Bemstrom’s wrist shot goal at 17:43 of the third ended the scoring.

Despite outplaying Columbus for much of the game, the Penguins lost because they could not solve the Blue Jackets’ goaltending tandem.

Tristian Jarry, the Penguins beleaguered No. 1 goaltender took the loss. Jarry finished with eight saves in 31:34 of game action. He was replaced by Filip Lindberg, who stopped 12 of 13 shots.

Pittsburgh did not have its full compliment of stars for their exhibition season opener as Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are recuperating from surgeries. Crosby had surgery on his left wrist on Sept. 8 and is expected to miss six weeks while Malkin will miss the first two months of the season after having knee surgery.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/ap_sports

