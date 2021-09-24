On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Blue Jays’ Borucki gets ban dropped to 2 games on appeal

BRIAN HALL
September 24, 2021 8:34 pm
1 min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Toronto reliever Ryan Borucki had his suspension for plunking Tampa Bay outfielder Kevin Kiermaier reduced to two games after an appeal and began serving the ban Friday night during a four-game series in Minnesota.

Borucki was suspended three games and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball on Thursday. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo got a one-game ban, which he served Thursday.

Borucki appealed the decision by MLB senior vice president Mike Hill, delaying the discipline until completion of the process before MLB special adviser John McHale Jr.

Borucki was ejected from Wednesday’s game after drilling Kiermaier in the back in the eighth inning. That came two days after Kiermaier scooped up a Toronto scouting report that had fallen off catcher Alejandro Kirk’s wristband during a play at the plate and refused to hand it back.

        Insight by ProPricer: During this webinar James Woolsey, the president of the Defense Acquisition University, Frank Kelley, the vice president of the Defense Acquisition University and Michelle Currier, the professor of contract management at the Defense Acquisition University, will discuss the future of DoD contracting, pricing and acquisition. In addition, Michael Weaver, the professor of contract management at ProPricer will provide an industry perspective.

“I wanted to go down and away, as I was coming forward I felt the ball slip out of my hand and I missed up and in, and I accidentally hit him,” Borucki said. “They can think want they want over there in their locker room, but it is what it is.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|24 Speedreading Plus(TM) Technical Reading...
9|24 Industrial Solutions Forum
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Utah Honor Flight veterans visit National Archives