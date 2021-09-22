Blue Jays’ Breyvic Valera placed on the COVID-19 related IL

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays infielder Breyvic Valera was placed on the COVID-19 related IL and infielder Kevin Smith was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo before Wednesday’s game at AL East-leading Tampa Bay.

The moves were made to allow for Valera to have contact tracing after a family member tested positive.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Valera has tested negative.

