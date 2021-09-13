On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Bologna beats Verona 1-0 to extend unbeaten start in Serie A

The Associated Press
September 13, 2021 4:51 pm
BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Sweden midfielder Mattias Svanberg scored late for Bologna to beat Hellas Verona 1-0 in Serie A on Monday and extend its unbeaten start to three matches.

The victory put Bologna level with defending champion Inter Milan and Udinese, two points behind leaders Roma, AC Milan and Napoli.

Verona has lost all three of its matches under new coach Eusebio Di Francesco.

Marko Arnautovic set up Svanberg’s goal from the edge of the area.

