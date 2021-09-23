On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 12:43 am
< a min read
      
New York Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 11 5 Totals 37 12 14 10
Nimmo cf 5 1 2 0 Hernández cf 5 1 1 1
Alonso 1b 5 1 1 1 Schwarber 1b 4 4 3 4
Lindor ss 4 0 2 1 Bogaerts ss 2 1 1 0
Báez 2b 2 1 1 0 Arroyo 2b 2 0 0 0
Guillorme ph-2b 2 0 0 1 Devers 3b 4 0 2 0
J.Davis dh 3 1 0 0 Dalbec 3b 1 0 0 0
Peraza ph 1 0 0 0 Martinez dh 3 1 2 1
Villar 3b 4 0 1 0 Shaw ph-dh 1 0 0 0
McNeil lf 4 0 2 1 Verdugo lf 4 1 1 2
Pillar rf 3 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 2 2 0
McCann c 2 1 1 1 Vázquez c 4 0 1 0
Iglesias 2b-ss 3 2 1 2
New York 010 011 101 5
Boston 243 111 00x 12

E_Báez (24), Villar (13). DP_New York 2, Boston 2. LOB_New York 9, Boston 4. 2B_McNeil (19), Nimmo (16), Renfroe (33), Hernández (35), Martinez (39), Verdugo (31), Schwarber (9), Vázquez (23). 3B_Iglesias (1). HR_Alonso (35), Schwarber 2 (6). SB_Báez (18). SF_McCann (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Walker L,7-11 2 6 6 6 2 1
Williams 4 8 6 4 1 4
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hand 1 0 0 0 0 2
Boston
Sale W,5-0 5 6 2 2 2 8
Barnes 1-3 1 1 1 2 0
Brasier 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ottavino 1 1 1 1 1 1
Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 2
Pérez 1 2 1 1 0 0

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:42. A_30,254 (37,755).

Sports News

