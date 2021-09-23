Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|
|Totals
|37
|12
|14
|10
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Schwarber 1b
|4
|4
|3
|4
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Báez 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guillorme ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|J.Davis dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peraza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Shaw ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Pillar rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|McCann c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Iglesias 2b-ss
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|New York
|010
|011
|101
|—
|5
|Boston
|243
|111
|00x
|—
|12
E_Báez (24), Villar (13). DP_New York 2, Boston 2. LOB_New York 9, Boston 4. 2B_McNeil (19), Nimmo (16), Renfroe (33), Hernández (35), Martinez (39), Verdugo (31), Schwarber (9), Vázquez (23). 3B_Iglesias (1). HR_Alonso (35), Schwarber 2 (6). SB_Báez (18). SF_McCann (3).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walker L,7-11
|2
|
|6
|6
|6
|2
|1
|Williams
|4
|
|8
|6
|4
|1
|4
|Familia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sale W,5-0
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Barnes
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Brasier
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottavino
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Taylor
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pérez
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_3:42. A_30,254 (37,755).
