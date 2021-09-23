Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|5
|11
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.260
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.232
|Báez 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|b-Guillorme ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|J.Davis dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.285
|c-Peraza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Pillar rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|McCann c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.238
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|12
|14
|10
|3
|8
|
|Hernández cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.251
|Schwarber 1b
|4
|4
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.297
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Arroyo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Dalbec 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Martinez dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|a-Shaw ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.290
|Renfroe rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Iglesias 2b-ss
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.000
|New York
|010
|011
|101_5
|11
|2
|Boston
|243
|111
|00x_12
|14
|0
a-reached on error for Martinez in the 6th. b-lined out for Báez in the 7th. c-flied out for J.Davis in the 9th.
E_Báez (24), Villar (13). LOB_New York 9, Boston 4. 2B_McNeil (19), Nimmo (16), Renfroe (33), Hernández (35), Martinez (39), Verdugo (31), Schwarber (9), Vázquez (23). 3B_Iglesias (1). HR_Alonso (35), off Ottavino; Schwarber 2 (6), off Walker. RBIs_McNeil (35), Lindor (54), McCann (42), Alonso (89), Guillorme (5), Schwarber 4 (17), Martinez (95), Hernández (57), Verdugo 2 (59), Iglesias 2 (0). SB_Báez (18). SF_McCann.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Pillar 2, Lindor, McCann 2); Boston 3 (Verdugo, Hernández, Renfroe 2). RISP_New York 3 for 11; Boston 6 for 16.
Runners moved up_Nimmo, Alonso, McNeil, Vázquez 2, Devers, Iglesias, Verdugo. GIDP_Lindor, Verdugo, Devers.
DP_New York 2 (Báez, Lindor, Alonso; Lindor, Alonso); Boston 2 (Iglesias, Bogaerts, Schwarber; Hernández, Devers, Hernández).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, L, 7-11
|2
|
|6
|6
|6
|2
|1
|55
|4.57
|Williams
|4
|
|8
|6
|4
|1
|4
|80
|4.39
|Familia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.79
|Hand
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.07
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale, W, 5-0
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|89
|2.57
|Barnes
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|21
|3.88
|Brasier
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.00
|Ottavino
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|15
|3.77
|Taylor
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.40
|Pérez
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|4.83
Inherited runners-scored_Brasier 3-1.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_3:42. A_30,254 (37,755).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments