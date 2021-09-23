Trending:
Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 12:57 am
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 11 5 5 11
Nimmo cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .299
Alonso 1b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .260
Lindor ss 4 0 2 1 1 0 .232
Báez 2b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .265
b-Guillorme ph-2b 2 0 0 1 0 0 .272
J.Davis dh 3 1 0 0 1 3 .285
c-Peraza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Villar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .254
McNeil lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .255
Pillar rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .225
McCann c 2 1 1 1 1 1 .238
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 12 14 10 3 8
Hernández cf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .251
Schwarber 1b 4 4 3 4 1 0 .297
Bogaerts ss 2 1 1 0 1 0 .304
Arroyo 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .261
Devers 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .275
Dalbec 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Martinez dh 3 1 2 1 0 0 .287
a-Shaw ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Verdugo lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .290
Renfroe rf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .262
Vázquez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Iglesias 2b-ss 3 2 1 2 1 0 .000
New York 010 011 101_5 11 2
Boston 243 111 00x_12 14 0

a-reached on error for Martinez in the 6th. b-lined out for Báez in the 7th. c-flied out for J.Davis in the 9th.

E_Báez (24), Villar (13). LOB_New York 9, Boston 4. 2B_McNeil (19), Nimmo (16), Renfroe (33), Hernández (35), Martinez (39), Verdugo (31), Schwarber (9), Vázquez (23). 3B_Iglesias (1). HR_Alonso (35), off Ottavino; Schwarber 2 (6), off Walker. RBIs_McNeil (35), Lindor (54), McCann (42), Alonso (89), Guillorme (5), Schwarber 4 (17), Martinez (95), Hernández (57), Verdugo 2 (59), Iglesias 2 (0). SB_Báez (18). SF_McCann.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Pillar 2, Lindor, McCann 2); Boston 3 (Verdugo, Hernández, Renfroe 2). RISP_New York 3 for 11; Boston 6 for 16.

Runners moved up_Nimmo, Alonso, McNeil, Vázquez 2, Devers, Iglesias, Verdugo. GIDP_Lindor, Verdugo, Devers.

DP_New York 2 (Báez, Lindor, Alonso; Lindor, Alonso); Boston 2 (Iglesias, Bogaerts, Schwarber; Hernández, Devers, Hernández).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Walker, L, 7-11 2 6 6 6 2 1 55 4.57
Williams 4 8 6 4 1 4 80 4.39
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.79
Hand 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.07
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sale, W, 5-0 5 6 2 2 2 8 89 2.57
Barnes 1-3 1 1 1 2 0 21 3.88
Brasier 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.00
Ottavino 1 1 1 1 1 1 15 3.77
Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.40
Pérez 1 2 1 1 0 0 10 4.83

Inherited runners-scored_Brasier 3-1.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:42. A_30,254 (37,755).

Sports News

