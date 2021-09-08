Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|3
|11
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Franco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.234
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.245
|Margot cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|J.Lowe rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1.000
|a-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Kiermaier cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|7
|2
|2
|7
|
|Hernández cf-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.267
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Devers 3b-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Dalbec 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Santana lf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Iglesias ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Verdugo ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Araúz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|c-Schwarber ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Shaw 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|010_1
|6
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|02x_2
|7
|0
a-grounded out for J.Lowe in the 8th. b-singled for Iglesias in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Araúz in the 8th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 6. 2B_Wendle (29), Martinez (37). HR_Renfroe (27), off Chargois. RBIs_Cruz (82), Renfroe 2 (85). SB_Santana (4), J.Lowe (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Meadows 2, Cruz); Boston 3 (Dalbec 2, Araúz). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 5; Boston 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Cruz. GIDP_Martinez.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, B.Lowe, Choi).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|68
|3.59
|Kittredge
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.38
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|3.50
|Wisler
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2.30
|Chargois, L, 5-1, BS, 0-4
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|15
|2.54
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|98
|3.57
|Taylor
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|3.68
|Richards, W, 7-7
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|4.70
|Robles, S, 12-14
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|5.22
Wisler pitched to 1 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Chargois 1-1, Richards 1-1. IBB_off Chargois (Devers).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:46. A_26,649 (37,755).
