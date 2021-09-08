Trending:
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 10:16 pm
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 6 1 3 11
B.Lowe 2b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .238
Franco ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .282
Cruz dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .275
Meadows lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .234
Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .245
Margot cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255
Wendle 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276
J.Lowe rf 1 0 1 0 1 0 1.000
a-Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Kiermaier cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .208
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 7 2 2 7
Hernández cf-ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Renfroe rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .267
Martinez dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .286
Devers 3b-2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .276
Dalbec 1b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .292
Santana lf-cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .179
Iglesias ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Verdugo ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .289
Araúz 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .185
c-Schwarber ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .321
Shaw 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Tampa Bay 000 000 010_1 6 0
Boston 000 000 02x_2 7 0

a-grounded out for J.Lowe in the 8th. b-singled for Iglesias in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Araúz in the 8th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 6. 2B_Wendle (29), Martinez (37). HR_Renfroe (27), off Chargois. RBIs_Cruz (82), Renfroe 2 (85). SB_Santana (4), J.Lowe (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Meadows 2, Cruz); Boston 3 (Dalbec 2, Araúz). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 5; Boston 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Cruz. GIDP_Martinez.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, B.Lowe, Choi).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McClanahan 5 3 0 0 1 3 68 3.59
Kittredge 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 1.38
Fairbanks 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 3.50
Wisler 0 1 1 1 0 0 5 2.30
Chargois, L, 5-1, BS, 0-4 1 2 1 1 1 0 15 2.54
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi 7 3 0 0 2 8 98 3.57
Taylor 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 9 3.68
Richards, W, 7-7 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 9 4.70
Robles, S, 12-14 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 5.22

Wisler pitched to 1 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Chargois 1-1, Richards 1-1. IBB_off Chargois (Devers).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:46. A_26,649 (37,755).

