Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 6 1 3 11 B.Lowe 2b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .238 Franco ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .282 Cruz dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .275 Meadows lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .234 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .245 Margot cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255 Wendle 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276 J.Lowe rf 1 0 1 0 1 0 1.000 a-Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Kiermaier cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .208

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 7 2 2 7 Hernández cf-ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Renfroe rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .267 Martinez dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .286 Devers 3b-2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .276 Dalbec 1b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .292 Santana lf-cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .179 Iglesias ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Verdugo ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .289 Araúz 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .185 c-Schwarber ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .321 Shaw 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250

Tampa Bay 000 000 010_1 6 0 Boston 000 000 02x_2 7 0

a-grounded out for J.Lowe in the 8th. b-singled for Iglesias in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Araúz in the 8th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 6. 2B_Wendle (29), Martinez (37). HR_Renfroe (27), off Chargois. RBIs_Cruz (82), Renfroe 2 (85). SB_Santana (4), J.Lowe (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Meadows 2, Cruz); Boston 3 (Dalbec 2, Araúz). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 5; Boston 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Cruz. GIDP_Martinez.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, B.Lowe, Choi).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McClanahan 5 3 0 0 1 3 68 3.59 Kittredge 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 1.38 Fairbanks 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 3.50 Wisler 0 1 1 1 0 0 5 2.30 Chargois, L, 5-1, BS, 0-4 1 2 1 1 1 0 15 2.54

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi 7 3 0 0 2 8 98 3.57 Taylor 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 9 3.68 Richards, W, 7-7 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 9 4.70 Robles, S, 12-14 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 5.22

Wisler pitched to 1 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Chargois 1-1, Richards 1-1. IBB_off Chargois (Devers).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:46. A_26,649 (37,755).

