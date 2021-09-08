Trending:
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 10:16 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 30 2 7 2
B.Lowe 2b 3 1 2 0 Hernández cf-ss 4 0 1 0
Franco ss 3 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 1 2 2
Cruz dh 4 0 1 1 Martinez dh 3 0 1 0
Meadows lf 4 0 0 0 Devers 3b-2b 3 0 1 0
Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b-3b 4 0 0 0
Margot cf-rf 4 0 1 0 Plawecki c 3 0 0 0
Wendle 3b 4 0 1 0 Santana lf-cf 3 0 1 0
J.Lowe rf 1 0 1 0 Iglesias ss 2 0 0 0
Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 Verdugo ph-lf 1 0 1 0
Kiermaier cf 0 0 0 0 Araúz 2b 2 0 0 0
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 Schwarber ph 1 1 0 0
Shaw 1b 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 010 1
Boston 000 000 02x 2

DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 6. 2B_Wendle (29), Martinez (37). HR_Renfroe (27). SB_Santana (4), J.Lowe (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
McClanahan 5 3 0 0 1 3
Kittredge 1 1 0 0 0 1
Fairbanks 1 0 0 0 0 3
Wisler 0 1 1 1 0 0
Chargois L,5-1 BS,0-4 1 2 1 1 1 0
Boston
Eovaldi 7 3 0 0 2 8
Taylor 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Richards W,7-7 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Robles S,12-14 1 1 0 0 0 2

Wisler pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:46. A_26,649 (37,755).

