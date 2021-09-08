Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

|Tampa Bay
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|7
|2
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hernández cf-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Franco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santana lf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Lowe rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Iglesias ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Araúz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shaw 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|Boston
|000
|000
|02x
|—
|2
DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 6. 2B_Wendle (29), Martinez (37). HR_Renfroe (27). SB_Santana (4), J.Lowe (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McClanahan
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Kittredge
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wisler
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Chargois L,5-1 BS,0-4
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eovaldi
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Taylor
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Richards W,7-7
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Robles S,12-14
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Wisler pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:46. A_26,649 (37,755).
Comments