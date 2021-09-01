Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Boston Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 32 2 8 2 Schwarber 1b 4 0 1 0 Arozarena rf-lf 3 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 1 2 0 Devers 3b 4 1 2 0 Franco ss 4 1 2 2 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 4 1 2 0 Margot cf-rf 4 0 2 0 Vázquez c 4 1 3 2 Zunino c 1 0 0 0 Duran cf 4 0 1 1 Luplow lf 3 0 1 0 López 2b 4 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 1 0 0 0 Araúz ss 2 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 4 0 1 0 Walls 2b 3 0 0 0 Lowe ph 1 0 0 0

Boston 010 000 101 — 3 Tampa Bay 002 000 000 — 2

E_López (1), Margot (4). DP_Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 5, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Wendle (28), Franco (13). 3B_Verdugo (2). HR_Vázquez (6), Franco (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Sale 6 6 2 2 2 3 Whitlock W,7-2 2 2 0 0 0 1 Ottavino S,11-15 1 0 0 0 0 2

Tampa Bay Rasmussen 4 3 1 1 0 5 Chargois 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Conley H,2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 McHugh BS,1-3 2 2 1 1 0 2 Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 2 Fairbanks L,3-5 1 3 1 1 0 3

Rasmussen pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

HBP_Sale 2 (Arozarena,Zunino).

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:13. A_7,808 (25,000).

