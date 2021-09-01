Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|
|Schwarber 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arozarena rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Margot cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Zunino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duran cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Luplow lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|López 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Araúz ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walls 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|010
|000
|101
|—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_López (1), Margot (4). DP_Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 5, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Wendle (28), Franco (13). 3B_Verdugo (2). HR_Vázquez (6), Franco (7).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sale
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Whitlock W,7-2
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ottavino S,11-15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rasmussen
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Chargois
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Conley H,2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McHugh BS,1-3
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Robertson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fairbanks L,3-5
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
Rasmussen pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
HBP_Sale 2 (Arozarena,Zunino).
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:13. A_7,808 (25,000).
