Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

The Associated Press
September 1, 2021 10:40 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 32 2 8 2
Schwarber 1b 4 0 1 0 Arozarena rf-lf 3 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 1 2 0
Devers 3b 4 1 2 0 Franco ss 4 1 2 2
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0
Verdugo lf 4 1 2 0 Margot cf-rf 4 0 2 0
Vázquez c 4 1 3 2 Zunino c 1 0 0 0
Duran cf 4 0 1 1 Luplow lf 3 0 1 0
López 2b 4 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 1 0 0 0
Araúz ss 2 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 4 0 1 0
Walls 2b 3 0 0 0
Lowe ph 1 0 0 0
Boston 010 000 101 3
Tampa Bay 002 000 000 2

E_López (1), Margot (4). DP_Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 5, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Wendle (28), Franco (13). 3B_Verdugo (2). HR_Vázquez (6), Franco (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Sale 6 6 2 2 2 3
Whitlock W,7-2 2 2 0 0 0 1
Ottavino S,11-15 1 0 0 0 0 2
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen 4 3 1 1 0 5
Chargois 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Conley H,2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
McHugh BS,1-3 2 2 1 1 0 2
Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Fairbanks L,3-5 1 3 1 1 0 3

Rasmussen pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

HBP_Sale 2 (Arozarena,Zunino).

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:13. A_7,808 (25,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Double rainbow over Canyonlands National Park in Utah