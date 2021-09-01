Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 9 3 1 13 Schwarber 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Devers 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .276 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .284 Verdugo lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .286 Vázquez c 4 1 3 2 0 1 .258 Duran cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .215 López 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Araúz ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .167

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 8 2 2 6 Arozarena rf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .272 Cruz dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .270 Franco ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .277 Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Margot cf-rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .257 Zunino c 1 0 0 0 2 1 .205 Luplow lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .173 Kiermaier cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Wendle 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Walls 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .207 a-Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232

Boston 010 000 101_3 9 1 Tampa Bay 002 000 000_2 8 1

a-struck out for Walls in the 9th.

E_López (1), Margot (4). LOB_Boston 5, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Wendle (28), Franco (13). 3B_Verdugo (2). HR_Vázquez (6), off McHugh; Franco (7), off Sale. RBIs_Vázquez 2 (41), Duran (10), Franco 2 (35). CS_Margot (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (López 2); Tampa Bay 2 (Díaz, Wendle 2, Luplow, Zunino). RISP_Boston 3 for 7; Tampa Bay 0 for 11.

Runners moved up_Walls, Díaz. GIDP_Martinez, Wendle, Díaz.

DP_Boston 3 (Araúz, López, Schwarber; López, Araúz, Schwarber; López, Schwarber); Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Walls, Díaz).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sale 6 6 2 2 2 3 95 2.53 Whitlock, W, 7-2 2 2 0 0 0 1 24 1.52 Ottavino, S, 11-15 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.40

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rasmussen 4 3 1 1 0 5 74 3.00 Chargois 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 19 2.28 Conley, H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 2.89 McHugh, BS, 1-3 2 2 1 1 0 2 21 1.52 Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00 Fairbanks, L, 3-5 1 3 1 1 0 3 29 3.55

Inherited runners-scored_Chargois 1-0, Conley 2-0. HBP_Sale 2 (Arozarena,Zunino).

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:13. A_7,808 (25,000).

