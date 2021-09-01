Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|1
|13
|
|Schwarber 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.258
|Duran cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.215
|López 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Araúz ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|2
|6
|
|Arozarena rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.277
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Margot cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Zunino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.205
|Luplow lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Kiermaier cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Walls 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|a-Lowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Boston
|010
|000
|101_3
|9
|1
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|000_2
|8
|1
a-struck out for Walls in the 9th.
E_López (1), Margot (4). LOB_Boston 5, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Wendle (28), Franco (13). 3B_Verdugo (2). HR_Vázquez (6), off McHugh; Franco (7), off Sale. RBIs_Vázquez 2 (41), Duran (10), Franco 2 (35). CS_Margot (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (López 2); Tampa Bay 2 (Díaz, Wendle 2, Luplow, Zunino). RISP_Boston 3 for 7; Tampa Bay 0 for 11.
Runners moved up_Walls, Díaz. GIDP_Martinez, Wendle, Díaz.
DP_Boston 3 (Araúz, López, Schwarber; López, Araúz, Schwarber; López, Schwarber); Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Walls, Díaz).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|95
|2.53
|Whitlock, W, 7-2
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|1.52
|Ottavino, S, 11-15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.40
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|74
|3.00
|Chargois
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.28
|Conley, H, 2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.89
|McHugh, BS, 1-3
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|1.52
|Robertson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Fairbanks, L, 3-5
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|29
|3.55
Inherited runners-scored_Chargois 1-0, Conley 2-0. HBP_Sale 2 (Arozarena,Zunino).
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:13. A_7,808 (25,000).
