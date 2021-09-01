Trending:
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

The Associated Press
September 1, 2021 10:40 pm
1 min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 9 3 1 13
Schwarber 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257
Devers 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .276
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .284
Verdugo lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .286
Vázquez c 4 1 3 2 0 1 .258
Duran cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .215
López 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Araúz ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .167
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 8 2 2 6
Arozarena rf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .272
Cruz dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .270
Franco ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .277
Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Margot cf-rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .257
Zunino c 1 0 0 0 2 1 .205
Luplow lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .173
Kiermaier cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Wendle 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Walls 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .207
a-Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Boston 010 000 101_3 9 1
Tampa Bay 002 000 000_2 8 1

a-struck out for Walls in the 9th.

E_López (1), Margot (4). LOB_Boston 5, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Wendle (28), Franco (13). 3B_Verdugo (2). HR_Vázquez (6), off McHugh; Franco (7), off Sale. RBIs_Vázquez 2 (41), Duran (10), Franco 2 (35). CS_Margot (6).

        Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (López 2); Tampa Bay 2 (Díaz, Wendle 2, Luplow, Zunino). RISP_Boston 3 for 7; Tampa Bay 0 for 11.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (López 2); Tampa Bay 2 (Díaz, Wendle 2, Luplow, Zunino). RISP_Boston 3 for 7; Tampa Bay 0 for 11.

Runners moved up_Walls, Díaz. GIDP_Martinez, Wendle, Díaz.

DP_Boston 3 (Araúz, López, Schwarber; López, Araúz, Schwarber; López, Schwarber); Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Walls, Díaz).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sale 6 6 2 2 2 3 95 2.53
Whitlock, W, 7-2 2 2 0 0 0 1 24 1.52
Ottavino, S, 11-15 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.40
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rasmussen 4 3 1 1 0 5 74 3.00
Chargois 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 19 2.28
Conley, H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 2.89
McHugh, BS, 1-3 2 2 1 1 0 2 21 1.52
Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00
Fairbanks, L, 3-5 1 3 1 1 0 3 29 3.55

Inherited runners-scored_Chargois 1-0, Conley 2-0. HBP_Sale 2 (Arozarena,Zunino).

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:13. A_7,808 (25,000).

