Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|4
|12
|
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Schwarber dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.339
|Martinez lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.241
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Santana cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.168
|López 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Araúz ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.159
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|2
|10
|
|Arozarena rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Franco ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|1-Wendle pr-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.230
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Luplow lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Walls 3b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Boston
|110
|020
|000_4
|9
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
1-ran for Franco in the 7th.
LOB_Boston 7, Tampa Bay 6. RBIs_Dalbec 2 (63), Renfroe (78), Martinez (85). CS_Santana (2). S_López.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Vázquez 2); Tampa Bay 1 (Zunino). RISP_Boston 4 for 8; Tampa Bay 0 for 3.
GIDP_Devers, Luplow.
DP_Boston 1 (Araúz, López, Dalbec); Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Díaz).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodríguez, W, 11-7
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
|94
|4.88
|Richards, S, 2-2
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|45
|4.73
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, L, 9-5
|5
|
|8
|4
|4
|2
|8
|88
|3.76
|Conley
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|30
|2.45
|Armstrong
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|6.68
|Feyereisen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.19
Inherited runners-scored_Richards 2-0, Armstrong 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Adam Beck.
T_2:55. A_7,923 (25,000).
