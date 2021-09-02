Trending:
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0

The Associated Press
September 2, 2021 10:22 pm
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 9 4 4 12
Renfroe rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .259
Schwarber dh 5 1 2 0 0 2 .339
Martinez lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .285
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .276
Dalbec 1b 4 0 2 2 0 2 .241
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Santana cf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .168
López 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Araúz ss 2 1 0 0 2 1 .159
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 5 0 2 10
Arozarena rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .270
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Franco ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .275
1-Wendle pr-3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .275
Díaz 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .256
Margot cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .230
Zunino c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .207
Luplow lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .169
Walls 3b-ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .210
Boston 110 020 000_4 9 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 000_0 5 0

1-ran for Franco in the 7th.

LOB_Boston 7, Tampa Bay 6. RBIs_Dalbec 2 (63), Renfroe (78), Martinez (85). CS_Santana (2). S_López.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Vázquez 2); Tampa Bay 1 (Zunino). RISP_Boston 4 for 8; Tampa Bay 0 for 3.

GIDP_Devers, Luplow.

DP_Boston 1 (Araúz, López, Dalbec); Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Díaz).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodríguez, W, 11-7 6 4 0 0 1 6 94 4.88
Richards, S, 2-2 3 1 0 0 1 4 45 4.73
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McClanahan, L, 9-5 5 8 4 4 2 8 88 3.76
Conley 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 30 2.45
Armstrong 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 19 6.68
Feyereisen 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 2.19

Inherited runners-scored_Richards 2-0, Armstrong 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:55. A_7,923 (25,000).

