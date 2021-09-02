Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Arozarena rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martinez lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Franco ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wendle pr-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santana cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|López 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Araúz ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Luplow lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walls 3b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Boston
|110
|020
|000
|—
|4
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Boston 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 7, Tampa Bay 6. S_López (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodríguez W,11-7
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Richards S,2-2
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McClanahan L,9-5
|5
|
|8
|4
|4
|2
|8
|Conley
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Armstrong
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Feyereisen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rodríguez pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Adam Beck.
T_2:55. A_7,923 (25,000).
