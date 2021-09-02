Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0

Boston Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 9 4 Totals 31 0 5 0 Renfroe rf 5 1 2 1 Arozarena rf 3 0 0 0 Schwarber dh 5 1 2 0 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Martinez lf 4 0 2 1 Franco ss 2 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Wendle pr-3b 1 0 1 0 Dalbec 1b 4 0 2 2 Díaz 1b 4 0 1 0 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 Margot cf 4 0 1 0 Santana cf 2 1 0 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 López 2b 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 0 1 0 Araúz ss 2 1 0 0 Luplow lf 3 0 0 0 Walls 3b-ss 3 0 1 0

Boston 110 020 000 — 4 Tampa Bay 000 000 000 — 0

DP_Boston 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 7, Tampa Bay 6. S_López (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Rodríguez W,11-7 6 4 0 0 1 6 Richards S,2-2 3 1 0 0 1 4

Tampa Bay McClanahan L,9-5 5 8 4 4 2 8 Conley 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 Armstrong 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Feyereisen 1 0 0 0 0 0

Rodríguez pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:55. A_7,923 (25,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.