Sports News

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0

The Associated Press
September 2, 2021 10:22 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 9 4 Totals 31 0 5 0
Renfroe rf 5 1 2 1 Arozarena rf 3 0 0 0
Schwarber dh 5 1 2 0 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0
Martinez lf 4 0 2 1 Franco ss 2 0 0 0
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Wendle pr-3b 1 0 1 0
Dalbec 1b 4 0 2 2 Díaz 1b 4 0 1 0
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 Margot cf 4 0 1 0
Santana cf 2 1 0 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0
López 2b 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 0 1 0
Araúz ss 2 1 0 0 Luplow lf 3 0 0 0
Walls 3b-ss 3 0 1 0
Boston 110 020 000 4
Tampa Bay 000 000 000 0

DP_Boston 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 7, Tampa Bay 6. S_López (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Rodríguez W,11-7 6 4 0 0 1 6
Richards S,2-2 3 1 0 0 1 4
Tampa Bay
McClanahan L,9-5 5 8 4 4 2 8
Conley 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 2
Armstrong 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Feyereisen 1 0 0 0 0 0

Rodríguez pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:55. A_7,923 (25,000).

Sports News

