Sports News

Boston 6, Baltimore 0

The Associated Press
September 29, 2021 10:21 pm
Boston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 6 13 6 Totals 32 0 4 0
Hernández cf 5 0 1 0 Mullins cf 4 0 1 0
Renfroe rf 5 1 1 1 Mountcastle 1b 3 0 0 0
Devers 3b 5 1 2 0 Hays rf 4 0 1 0
Bogaerts ss 4 2 1 0 Mancini dh 4 0 0 0
Martinez dh 4 2 3 3 Severino c 4 0 1 0
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 McKenna lf 3 0 0 0
Schwarber ph 1 0 0 0 Valaika 2b 4 0 0 0
Vázquez c 0 0 0 0 Gutierrez 3b 3 0 1 0
Plawecki c 3 0 1 0 Martin ss 3 0 0 0
Shaw ph-1b 0 0 0 0
Verdugo lf 4 0 2 2
Iglesias 2b 4 0 2 0
Boston 010 002 021 6
Baltimore 000 000 000 0

E_Bogaerts (9), Martin (5), Gutierrez (13). DP_Boston 0, Baltimore 3. LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Martinez (41), Hays (26), Gutierrez (8), Mullins (37). HR_Martinez (28), Renfroe (30).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Eovaldi W,11-9 6 4 0 0 1 7
Brasier H,1 1 0 0 0 1 2
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 1
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Lowther L,1-3 5 8 2 1 0 4
Hanhold 1 1 1 0 0 2
Kriske 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wade 1 3 2 2 1 2
Watkins 1 1 1 1 0 1

Lowther pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

WP_Hanhold.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, John Libka; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:02. A_8,732 (45,971).

Sports News

