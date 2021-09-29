Boston 6, Baltimore 0

|Boston
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|6
|13
|6
|Totals
|32
|0
|4
|0
|Hernández cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez dh
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Severino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schwarber ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Valaika 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Martin ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Iglesias 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Boston
|010
|002
|021
|—
|6
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Bogaerts (9), Martin (5), Gutierrez (13). DP_Boston 0, Baltimore 3. LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Martinez (41), Hays (26), Gutierrez (8), Mullins (37). HR_Martinez (28), Renfroe (30).
|Boston
|Eovaldi W,11-9
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Brasier H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Robles
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|Lowther L,1-3
|5
|
|8
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Hanhold
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Kriske
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wade
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Watkins
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Lowther pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
WP_Hanhold.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, John Libka; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:02. A_8,732 (45,971).
