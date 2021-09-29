Boston 6, Baltimore 0

Boston Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 6 13 6 Totals 32 0 4 0 Hernández cf 5 0 1 0 Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 5 1 1 1 Mountcastle 1b 3 0 0 0 Devers 3b 5 1 2 0 Hays rf 4 0 1 0 Bogaerts ss 4 2 1 0 Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 Martinez dh 4 2 3 3 Severino c 4 0 1 0 Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 McKenna lf 3 0 0 0 Schwarber ph 1 0 0 0 Valaika 2b 4 0 0 0 Vázquez c 0 0 0 0 Gutierrez 3b 3 0 1 0 Plawecki c 3 0 1 0 Martin ss 3 0 0 0 Shaw ph-1b 0 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 4 0 2 2 Iglesias 2b 4 0 2 0

Boston 010 002 021 — 6 Baltimore 000 000 000 — 0

E_Bogaerts (9), Martin (5), Gutierrez (13). DP_Boston 0, Baltimore 3. LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Martinez (41), Hays (26), Gutierrez (8), Mullins (37). HR_Martinez (28), Renfroe (30).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Eovaldi W,11-9 6 4 0 0 1 7 Brasier H,1 1 0 0 0 1 2 Robles 1 0 0 0 0 1 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1

Baltimore Lowther L,1-3 5 8 2 1 0 4 Hanhold 1 1 1 0 0 2 Kriske 1 0 0 0 0 1 Wade 1 3 2 2 1 2 Watkins 1 1 1 1 0 1

Lowther pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

WP_Hanhold.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, John Libka; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:02. A_8,732 (45,971).

