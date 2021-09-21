Trending:
Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3

The Associated Press
September 21, 2021 11:03 pm
< a min read
      
New York Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 31 6 8 6
Nimmo cf 5 0 1 0 Hernández cf 3 2 1 1
Lindor ss 3 1 1 0 Schwarber dh 2 1 1 0
Báez 2b 4 1 1 0 Bogaerts ss 3 1 2 4
Alonso dh 3 1 1 1 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0
J.Davis 3b 3 0 0 1 Martinez lf 4 0 0 0
Conforto rf 4 0 1 1 Renfroe rf 0 0 0 0
Pillar lf 3 0 1 0 Verdugo rf-lf 4 0 0 0
Villar ph 1 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 4 1 2 0
Smith 1b 3 0 0 0 Vázquez c 4 0 1 1
McCann ph 1 0 1 0 Iglesias 2b 3 1 1 0
Nido c 4 0 1 0
New York 000 200 010 3
Boston 000 132 00x 6

DP_New York 1, Boston 0. LOB_New York 7, Boston 7. 2B_Lindor (16), Iglesias (1), Dalbec (21), Vázquez (22), Schwarber (8). HR_Alonso (34), Hernández (18), Bogaerts (23). SB_McCann (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Stroman L,9-13 5 7 4 4 2 3
Castro 2-3 0 2 2 1 1
Hand 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Hembree 2 0 0 0 0 1
Boston
Rodríguez 4 1-3 5 2 2 3 5
Brasier W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
A.Davis H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 2
Richards 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Hernandez 2-3 1 0 0 0 1

Brasier pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Stroman (Hernández), Castro (Iglesias).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:38. A_32,146 (37,755).

