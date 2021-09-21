Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Schwarber dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Báez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|2
|4
|
|Alonso dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Davis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Martinez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Renfroe rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pillar lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Verdugo rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|McCann ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Iglesias 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Nido c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|000
|200
|010
|—
|3
|Boston
|000
|132
|00x
|—
|6
DP_New York 1, Boston 0. LOB_New York 7, Boston 7. 2B_Lindor (16), Iglesias (1), Dalbec (21), Vázquez (22), Schwarber (8). HR_Alonso (34), Hernández (18), Bogaerts (23). SB_McCann (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stroman L,9-13
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Castro
|
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hand
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hembree
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodríguez
|4
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Brasier W,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A.Davis H,2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robles
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Richards
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hernandez
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Brasier pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP_Stroman (Hernández), Castro (Iglesias).
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:38. A_32,146 (37,755).
