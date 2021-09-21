Trending:
Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3

The Associated Press
September 21, 2021 11:03 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 8 3 3 10
Nimmo cf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .297
Lindor ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .230
Báez 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .264
Alonso dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .261
J.Davis 3b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .290
Conforto rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .223
Pillar lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .224
a-Villar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Smith 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .244
b-McCann ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .236
Nido c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 8 6 4 5
Hernández cf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .251
Schwarber dh 2 1 1 0 2 0 .280
Bogaerts ss 3 1 2 4 1 0 .303
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Martinez lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .283
Renfroe rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Verdugo rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .290
Dalbec 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .247
Vázquez c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .263
Iglesias 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .000
New York 000 200 010_3 8 0
Boston 000 132 00x_6 8 0

a-grounded out for Pillar in the 9th. b-singled for Smith in the 9th.

LOB_New York 7, Boston 7. 2B_Lindor (16), Iglesias (1), Dalbec (21), Vázquez (22), Schwarber (8). HR_Alonso (34), off Richards; Hernández (18), off Stroman; Bogaerts (23), off Stroman. RBIs_J.Davis (23), Conforto (50), Alonso (88), Vázquez (46), Hernández (56), Bogaerts 4 (79). SB_McCann (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Smith, Alonso 2, Nimmo); Boston 4 (Devers 3, Iglesias). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Boston 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Bogaerts. GIDP_Bogaerts.

DP_New York 1 (J.Davis, Nido, Smith).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman, L, 9-13 5 7 4 4 2 3 95 3.00
Castro 2-3 0 2 2 1 1 19 3.72
Hand 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 9 4.14
Hembree 2 0 0 0 0 1 27 5.94
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodríguez 4 1-3 5 2 2 3 5 92 4.97
Brasier, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.38
A.Davis, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.94
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.81
Richards 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 21 4.56
Hernandez 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.97

Inherited runners-scored_Hand 2-2, Brasier 2-0. HBP_Stroman (Hernández), Castro (Iglesias).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:38. A_32,146 (37,755).

