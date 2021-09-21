Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|3
|10
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.297
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Báez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Alonso dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.261
|J.Davis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.290
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|Pillar lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|a-Villar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|b-McCann ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Nido c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|4
|5
|
|Hernández cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|Schwarber dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.280
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.303
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Martinez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Renfroe rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Verdugo rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Iglesias 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|New York
|000
|200
|010_3
|8
|0
|Boston
|000
|132
|00x_6
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Pillar in the 9th. b-singled for Smith in the 9th.
LOB_New York 7, Boston 7. 2B_Lindor (16), Iglesias (1), Dalbec (21), Vázquez (22), Schwarber (8). HR_Alonso (34), off Richards; Hernández (18), off Stroman; Bogaerts (23), off Stroman. RBIs_J.Davis (23), Conforto (50), Alonso (88), Vázquez (46), Hernández (56), Bogaerts 4 (79). SB_McCann (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Smith, Alonso 2, Nimmo); Boston 4 (Devers 3, Iglesias). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Boston 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Bogaerts. GIDP_Bogaerts.
DP_New York 1 (J.Davis, Nido, Smith).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, L, 9-13
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|3
|95
|3.00
|Castro
|
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|19
|3.72
|Hand
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|4.14
|Hembree
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|5.94
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodríguez
|4
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|5
|92
|4.97
|Brasier, W, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.38
|A.Davis, H, 2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.94
|Robles
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.81
|Richards
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|4.56
|Hernandez
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.97
Inherited runners-scored_Hand 2-2, Brasier 2-0. HBP_Stroman (Hernández), Castro (Iglesias).
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:38. A_32,146 (37,755).
