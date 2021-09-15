Boston 8, Seattle 4

Boston Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 34 4 8 4 Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 0 1 1 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 Haniger rf 5 1 2 1 Bogaerts ss 5 2 2 0 Seager 3b 3 1 1 0 Devers 3b 3 1 1 0 France 1b 4 0 1 1 Martinez dh 5 1 2 2 Toro 2b 4 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 3 1 1 1 Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0 Shaw ph-1b 1 1 0 0 Fraley lf 3 1 0 1 Plawecki c 3 0 1 0 Bauers dh 2 0 0 0 Schwarber ph 1 0 1 3 Torrens ph-dh 2 1 1 0 Vázquez pr-c 1 1 0 0 Raleigh c 4 0 2 0 Verdugo lf 4 1 2 2 Iglesias 2b 3 0 1 0

Boston 000 101 051 — 8 Seattle 000 200 002 — 4

E_Renfroe (11), Shaw (2), Toro (7). DP_Boston 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Boston 8, Seattle 8. 2B_Schwarber (7), Raleigh (10). 3B_Bogaerts (1). HR_Martinez (26), Dalbec (22), Verdugo (13). SF_Fraley (2), Crawford (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Eovaldi 5 5 2 1 1 9 Hernandez 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Ottavino W,6-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Feliz 1 0 0 0 1 0 Sawamura 1-3 2 2 0 0 1 Davis 2-3 1 0 0 0 1

Seattle Anderson 4 1-3 4 1 1 2 5 Sadler 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Misiewicz BS,0-5 1 2 1 1 0 1 Smith L,2-4 1 1 1 1 0 2 Steckenrider 1-3 1 3 3 2 0 Ramirez 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Andriese 1 2 1 1 0 0

Smith pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Ramirez (Iglesias), Andriese (Devers). WP_Eovaldi, Ramirez.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:59. A_19,887 (47,929).

