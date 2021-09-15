Trending:
Boston 8, Seattle 4

The Associated Press
September 15, 2021 2:25 am
< a min read
      
Boston Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 34 4 8 4
Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 0 1 1
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 Haniger rf 5 1 2 1
Bogaerts ss 5 2 2 0 Seager 3b 3 1 1 0
Devers 3b 3 1 1 0 France 1b 4 0 1 1
Martinez dh 5 1 2 2 Toro 2b 4 0 0 0
Dalbec 1b 3 1 1 1 Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0
Shaw ph-1b 1 1 0 0 Fraley lf 3 1 0 1
Plawecki c 3 0 1 0 Bauers dh 2 0 0 0
Schwarber ph 1 0 1 3 Torrens ph-dh 2 1 1 0
Vázquez pr-c 1 1 0 0 Raleigh c 4 0 2 0
Verdugo lf 4 1 2 2
Iglesias 2b 3 0 1 0
Boston 000 101 051 8
Seattle 000 200 002 4

E_Renfroe (11), Shaw (2), Toro (7). DP_Boston 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Boston 8, Seattle 8. 2B_Schwarber (7), Raleigh (10). 3B_Bogaerts (1). HR_Martinez (26), Dalbec (22), Verdugo (13). SF_Fraley (2), Crawford (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Eovaldi 5 5 2 1 1 9
Hernandez 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Ottavino W,6-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Feliz 1 0 0 0 1 0
Sawamura 1-3 2 2 0 0 1
Davis 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Anderson 4 1-3 4 1 1 2 5
Sadler 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Misiewicz BS,0-5 1 2 1 1 0 1
Smith L,2-4 1 1 1 1 0 2
Steckenrider 1-3 1 3 3 2 0
Ramirez 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Andriese 1 2 1 1 0 0

Smith pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Ramirez (Iglesias), Andriese (Devers). WP_Eovaldi, Ramirez.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:59. A_19,887 (47,929).

