Boston 8, Seattle 4

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Toro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kelenic cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shaw ph-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Fraley lf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bauers dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber ph
|1
|0
|1
|3
|
|Torrens ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Vázquez pr-c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Iglesias 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|000
|101
|051
|—
|8
|Seattle
|000
|200
|002
|—
|4
E_Renfroe (11), Shaw (2), Toro (7). DP_Boston 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Boston 8, Seattle 8. 2B_Schwarber (7), Raleigh (10). 3B_Bogaerts (1). HR_Martinez (26), Dalbec (22), Verdugo (13). SF_Fraley (2), Crawford (4).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eovaldi
|5
|
|5
|2
|1
|1
|9
|Hernandez
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Ottavino W,6-3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Feliz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sawamura
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Davis
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson
|4
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Sadler
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Misiewicz BS,0-5
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Smith L,2-4
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Steckenrider
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Ramirez
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Andriese
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
Smith pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Ramirez (Iglesias), Andriese (Devers). WP_Eovaldi, Ramirez.
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:59. A_19,887 (47,929).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments