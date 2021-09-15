Boston 8, Seattle 4

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|4
|10
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.259
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.285
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|b-Shaw ph-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|c-Schwarber ph
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.278
|1-Vázquez pr-c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.289
|Iglesias 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|3
|13
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.269
|Haniger rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.257
|Seager 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.208
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Toro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Kelenic cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.161
|Fraley lf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.210
|Bauers dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|a-Torrens ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.178
|Boston
|000
|101
|051_8
|11
|2
|Seattle
|000
|200
|002_4
|8
|1
a-flied out for Bauers in the 7th. b-walked for Dalbec in the 8th. c-doubled for Plawecki in the 8th.
1-ran for Schwarber in the 8th.
E_Renfroe (11), Shaw (2), Toro (7). LOB_Boston 8, Seattle 8. 2B_Schwarber (7), Raleigh (10). 3B_Bogaerts (1). HR_Martinez (26), off Anderson; Dalbec (22), off Misiewicz; Verdugo (13), off Ramirez. RBIs_Martinez 2 (91), Dalbec (72), Schwarber 3 (11), Verdugo 2 (57), France (62), Fraley (31), Crawford (46), Haniger (83). SF_Fraley, Crawford.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Bogaerts 2, Renfroe, Vázquez); Seattle 4 (Bauers, France 2, Seager). RISP_Boston 3 for 11; Seattle 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Martinez. GIDP_Vázquez, Toro.
DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Shaw); Seattle 1 (Toro, Crawford, France).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi
|5
|
|5
|2
|1
|1
|9
|95
|3.52
|Hernandez
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|3.08
|Ottavino, W, 6-3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.77
|Feliz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|3.38
|Sawamura
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.06
|Davis
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.30
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|4
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|90
|3.67
|Sadler
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.85
|Misiewicz, BS, 0-5
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|4.44
|Smith, L, 2-4
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|5.45
|Steckenrider
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|24
|2.11
|Ramirez
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|3.80
|Andriese
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 1-0, Davis 3-2, Sadler 2-0, Steckenrider 1-1, Ramirez 1-1. IBB_off Eovaldi (Seager). HBP_Ramirez (Iglesias), Andriese (Devers). WP_Eovaldi, Ramirez.
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:59. A_19,887 (47,929).
