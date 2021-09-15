Trending:
Boston 8, Seattle 4

The Associated Press
September 15, 2021 2:25 am
1 min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 8 11 8 4 10
Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .249
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .259
Bogaerts ss 5 2 2 0 0 2 .301
Devers 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .273
Martinez dh 5 1 2 2 0 2 .285
Dalbec 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .242
b-Shaw ph-1b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .265
Plawecki c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .287
c-Schwarber ph 1 0 1 3 0 0 .278
1-Vázquez pr-c 1 1 0 0 0 0 .261
Verdugo lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .289
Iglesias 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .000
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 8 4 3 13
Crawford ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .269
Haniger rf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .257
Seager 3b 3 1 1 0 2 2 .208
France 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .286
Toro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .161
Fraley lf 3 1 0 1 0 1 .210
Bauers dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .217
a-Torrens ph-dh 2 1 1 0 0 0 .233
Raleigh c 4 0 2 0 0 2 .178
Boston 000 101 051_8 11 2
Seattle 000 200 002_4 8 1

a-flied out for Bauers in the 7th. b-walked for Dalbec in the 8th. c-doubled for Plawecki in the 8th.

1-ran for Schwarber in the 8th.

E_Renfroe (11), Shaw (2), Toro (7). LOB_Boston 8, Seattle 8. 2B_Schwarber (7), Raleigh (10). 3B_Bogaerts (1). HR_Martinez (26), off Anderson; Dalbec (22), off Misiewicz; Verdugo (13), off Ramirez. RBIs_Martinez 2 (91), Dalbec (72), Schwarber 3 (11), Verdugo 2 (57), France (62), Fraley (31), Crawford (46), Haniger (83). SF_Fraley, Crawford.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Bogaerts 2, Renfroe, Vázquez); Seattle 4 (Bauers, France 2, Seager). RISP_Boston 3 for 11; Seattle 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Martinez. GIDP_Vázquez, Toro.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Shaw); Seattle 1 (Toro, Crawford, France).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi 5 5 2 1 1 9 95 3.52
Hernandez 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 22 3.08
Ottavino, W, 6-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.77
Feliz 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 3.38
Sawamura 1-3 2 2 0 0 1 14 3.06
Davis 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.30
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 4 1-3 4 1 1 2 5 90 3.67
Sadler 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.85
Misiewicz, BS, 0-5 1 2 1 1 0 1 21 4.44
Smith, L, 2-4 1 1 1 1 0 2 15 5.45
Steckenrider 1-3 1 3 3 2 0 24 2.11
Ramirez 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 17 3.80
Andriese 1 2 1 1 0 0 19 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 1-0, Davis 3-2, Sadler 2-0, Steckenrider 1-1, Ramirez 1-1. IBB_off Eovaldi (Seager). HBP_Ramirez (Iglesias), Andriese (Devers). WP_Eovaldi, Ramirez.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:59. A_19,887 (47,929).

