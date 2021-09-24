On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bottas fastest in 1st practice for Russian Grand Prix

The Associated Press
September 24, 2021 5:42 am
< a min read
      

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Valtteri Bottas set the fastest time in the first practice session for the Russian Grand Prix on Friday ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas’ best time of 1 minute, 34.427 seconds was .211 faster than Hamilton. Championship leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull was .016 further back in third.

Charles Leclerc placed fourth for Ferrari and Red Bull driver Sergio Perez was ninth.

Both Friday sessions are expected to be dry, with heavy rain predicted for qualifying on Saturday and rain considered likely for Sunday’s race.

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

Verstappen will have a three-place grid penalty for the race because of his role in a crash with Hamilton at the last race in Italy.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Global .NEXT Digital Experience 2021
9|21 ISS World North America
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Utah Honor Flight veterans visit National Archives