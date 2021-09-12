Trending:
Bowser’s 4 TDs, 3 from Gabriel power UCF in rout

September 12, 2021 12:49 am
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Bowser ran for four touchdowns and Dillon Gabriel accounted for three more scores as UCF defeated Bethune-Cookman 63-14 on Saturday night.

The Knights scored six rushing touchdowns as Trillion Coles and Gabriel also cashed in. Gabriel, the starting quarterback added 332 yards passing and two touchdowns.

UCF (2-0) had 290 yards on the ground. Coles led the Knights with 78 yards rushing and Bowser added 59 yards.

Shannon Patrick threw for 238 yards and both touchdowns for FCS Bethune-Cookman (0-2).

UCF had 671 total yards and 37 first downs while holding the Wildcats to 279 yards with just 24 yards on the ground.

