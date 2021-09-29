Trending:
Brazil’s Flamengo, Palmeiras to play Copa Libertadores final

MAURICIO SAVARESE
September 29, 2021 10:32 pm
1 min read
      

SAO PAULO (AP) — Two goals from Bruno Henrique set up an all-Brazilian final for this year’s edition of Copa Libertadores featuring the two latest winners of the tournament.

Flamengo beat Ecuador’s Barcelona 2-0 in Guayaquil on Wednesday and will face local rival Palmeiras at the Nov. 27 final at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo.

The Rio de Janeiro club, which won the trophy in 2019, had won the first leg by the same score.

Henrique opened the scoring in the 18th minute and added a second in the 50th minute.

Palmeiras advanced Tuesday on away goals on Tuesday after a 1-1 draw at Atlético Mineiro. The first leg between the two finished 0-0.

Flamengo and Palmeiras will seek their third title in the Copa Libertadores. The two clubs have dominated Brazilian soccer since 2018, with heavy investments and talented young players.

Palmeiras secured its second South American title earlier this year in a 1-0 victory against Santos at the Maracanã Stadium. It was the club’s first South American crown since 1999.

Flamengo beat Argentina’s River Plate 2-1 in a thrilling final in 2019 to win its first South American title since 1981.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

