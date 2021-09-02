Brewers knock Giants from top spot in NL, win fourth in row

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jace Peterson hit a go-ahead single in the seventh, Lorenzo Cain homered for a second straight game and the Milwaukee Brewers knocked the San Francisco Giants out of the top spot in the National League for the first time in more than three months with a 5-2 win Wednesday night.

The Giants (84-49) matched their longest losing streak of the season at four and fell to second in the NL West after a San Francisco-era best 108 days on top since May 30. The defending World Series champion Dodgers (85-49) moved ahead in the NL and West division by holding off the Braves at home 4-3.

Daniel Norris (2-3) struck out two in the sixth for the win after starter Brett Anderson exited early after being hit in the pitching shoulder by a 103 mph line drive. Josh Hader closed out the Brewers’ fourth straight victory for his 29th save.

Dominic Leone (3-3) got into trouble with two outs in the seventh before Jose Alvarez relieved and gave up Peterson’s hit.

LaMonte Wade Jr. doubled with one out in the eighth against Jake Cousins but San Francisco couldn’t capitalize.

Kris Bryant hit an RBI double in the fifth for San Francisco. Justin Topa then intentionally walked Brandon Belt, and Buster Posey followed with a tying single.

Kevin Gausman struck out seven over five innings, allowing Cain’s two-run single as one of four hits. The right-hander has three straight no-decisions but has won his last three decisions since a loss to Houston on July 30.

An injury forced Anderson out early for a second straight outing after he left his last start because of right hip tightness.

The left-hander took a scary line drive on his pitching shoulder off Brandon Crawford’s bat in the second. Anderson was able to avoid taking it in the head. He was checked on then made a few tosses and stayed in the game to finish the inning before exiting.

Anderson, whose career began across San Francisco Bay with the Oakland Athletics from 2009-2013 then later returned, had lost three straight starts and is winless since Aug. 1 at Atlanta.

SCOOTIN’ ABOUT

Brewers manager Craig Counsell has a blast renting a scooter any chance he gets on the road.

“I do it everywhere, it’s a good way to see cities without a car,” he said after scooting to the ballpark Wednesday. “You expand your footprint of the city.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: C Manny Pina was placed on the 10-day injured list with tightness in his left oblique, the move retroactive to Sunday. “Better to miss six or seven days than to miss seven or eight weeks,” Pina said. “I think less than 10 days I’ll be fine.” … 3B Eduardo Escobar is slated to return from a strained right hamstring Friday when the Brewers host St. Louis. … The Brewers activated 1B Daniel Vogelbach from the 60-day injured list after he had been sidelined by a strained left hamstring and sprained right foot.

Giants: A day after pitching 3 2/3 innings, RHP Johnny Cueto went on the injured list for the third time this season and again with an elbow strain. He had been scratched Monday because of cold and flu-like symptoms, receiving two IV bags of fluids and medication before making his start. He also missed time with an elbow flexor strain and a strained lat muscle. … LHP Alex Wood is still sick and dealing with body aches and chills after testing positive for the coronavirus and going on the IL on Monday. “We had discussed briefly the possibility of giving him some physical activity. We’re just not there yet,” manager Gabe Kapler said. … 2B Tommy La Stella, scratched Monday with tightness in his left side, hit in the cage and is expected to be ready to play soon. … 3B Evan Longoria (bruised hand) also took swings in the cage.

ROSTER MOVES

Milwaukee recalled C Luke Maile and RHP Topa from Triple-A Nashville and transferred LHP Angel Perdomo to the 60-day IL.

The Giants recalled LHP Caleb Baragar, RHP John Brebbia and IF/OF Thairo Estrada from Triple-A Sacramento.

UP NEXT

LHP Eric Lauer (4-5, 3.61 ERA) pitches the series finale for the Brewers looking to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time in 2021. The Giants counter with RHP Logan Webb (8-3, 2.65), who is seeking his eighth straight winning decision since a May 5 loss at Colorado.

