Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Brian White pulls Whitecaps even in 1-1 draw with Rapids

The Associated Press
September 19, 2021 11:25 pm
< a min read
      

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Brian White scored, Maxime Crépeau made three saves for Vancouver and the Whitecaps tied the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Sunday night.

White chipped a one-touch finish off the crossbar and into the net to pull Vancouver (7-8-9) even in the 41st minute. Déiber Caicedo set up the goal, running onto an errant pass by Colorado’s Danny Wilson in the middle third, charging down the middle and playing a through ball to White in the center of the area.

Vancouver has just one loss in its last 12 games.

Wilson headed home a corner kick by Jack Price for the Rapids (12-4-8) in the 28th minute. Colorado is unbeaten in its last 10 games, but is winless in three straight.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|17 CDM Course and Exam
9|18 AFA National Convention
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

CISA Director Jen Easterly inducts a new class of Senior Executive Service leaders