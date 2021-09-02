Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Brice leads Appalachian State over East Carolina 33-19

The Associated Press
September 2, 2021 11:52 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Brice threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns and Appalachian State ran for 226 yards to beat East Carolina 33-19 in a season opener on Thursday night.

Holton Ahlers gave the Pirates the lead on a 63-yard touchdown pass to Keaton Mitchell early in the first quarter. Brice engineered a pair of scoring drives, hitting Thomas Hennigan from 34 yards out to cap a seven-play, 66-yard drive, and moving 78 yards in nine plays, with Camerun Peoples scoring on a 21-yard run.

Chandler Staton kicked two second-quarter field goals, from 21 and 43 yards, to put to put the Mountaineers up 20-6 at halftime.

Brice was 20-of-27 passing and was picked off once. Nate Noel carried 15 times for 126 yards and People added 100 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 14 carries.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.

Ahlers was 22 of 40 for 295 yards and two touchdowns and an interception. Mitchell led the Pirates with 50 yards on four carries and pulled in six passes for 80 yards and a score.

___

More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/College-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|30 Advanced Clean Transportation Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire