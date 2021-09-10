Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Brittany Force leads qualifying in NHRA playoff opener

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 7:48 pm
1 min read
      

MOHNTON, Pa. (AP) — Brittany Force broke the Maple Grove Raceway speed record Friday to lead Top Fuel qualifying in the Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals, the first event of the NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Seeking her seventh straight No. 1 and ninth of the season, Force had a 3.666-second pass at 335.57 mph.

“That run felt fast. That finish line came up quick,” Force said. “So, it’s get the chutes out, turn the fuel off, but it feels good to be able to run like that for our first qualifying pass of the night. To grab that No. 1 currently, it gives confidence to the entire team. It helps us feel strong going into tomorrow. Right now, this Countdown has begun right here in Reading, Pennsylvania. Everything is on the line right now. We have to repeat that the rest of the weekend.”

Robert Hight led in the Funny Car, Kyle Koretsky in Pro Stock and Angelle Sampey in the first of seven playoff events.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Hight, Force’s teammate, had a 3.883 at 330.39 in a Chevrolet Camaro. If the pass holds up Saturday, it will be Hight’s second No. 1 of the season and 70th overall.

Pennsylvania native Korestsky ran a 6.547 at 209.98 in a Camaro. Sampey had a 6.761 at 198.85 on a Suzuki.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|8 IT²EC 2021 (POSTPONED to April 2022)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas and employees plant Survivor Tree from September 11th Memorial at HQ