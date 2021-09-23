On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Broncos sign OLB Aaron Patrick off Jags’ practice squad

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 6:27 pm
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos added another pass rusher Thursday when they signed outside linebacker Aaron Patrick off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad.

In a corresponding move, they waived running back Nate McCrary, whom they’d signed off waivers from the Ravens following the 53-man roster cuts.

Patrick signed with the Jaguars on Dec. 14, 2020, after collecting 27½ sacks at Eastern Kentucky from 2015-19, when he received All-America honors after a 10-sack senior season.

Patrick made the Jaguars’ 53-man roster but was waived because of other needs. The Jaguars placed him on their practice squad protected list last week but not this week

Patrick is the second player Broncos GM George Paton plucked from a practice squad this week. He also signed edge rusher Micah Kiser, a nine-game starter last year for the Rams.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

