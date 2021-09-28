Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Brugge beats Leipzig to increase pressure on coach Marsch

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 5:23 pm
2 min read
      

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Club Brugge came from behind to beat Leipzig 2-1 Tuesday and inflict a second Champions League defeat on the German club, increasing the pressure on new coach Jesse Marsch.

Brugge followed up its unlikely draw with Paris Saint-Germain last month with an unexpected win on the road thanks to goal from Hans Vanaken and Mats Rits after Christopher Nkunku’s opening goal for Leipzig.

“We were doing fine up to about 15 meters from the goal and then the last pass wasn’t good,” midfielder Kevin Kampl said. “We said at halftime that we were just far too hectic when we had the ball.”

Leipzig’s opening goal in the fifth minute was far more fluid than anything which came after, Emil Forsberg playing a first-touch pass to Nkunku to score as Leipzig sliced through the center of Brugge’s formation.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Brugge took advantage of poor Leipzig play at the back to level the score in the 22nd, with Charles De Ketelaere hooking the ball back from the touchline for Vanaken to tap in with goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi stranded. The Leipzig defense was at fault again for the second Brugge goal, as Vanaken hit a deflected cross for the unmarked Rits to apply an easy finish.

Marsch replaced Julian Nagelsmann at Leipzig in the summer when Nagelsmann joined Bayern and the American has struggled to match his predecessor’s success at the club.

The defeat to Brugge follows a 6-3 loss at Manchester City in Marsch’s first Champions League game at Leipzig and leaves the team yet to earn a point. It also stops any momentum after Leipzig seemed to have turned a corner with a 6-0 demolition of Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

PSG and Brugge are level on four points at the top of Group A after PSG beat Manchester City 2-0 in the other game Tuesday. Leipzig is likely to need points from one or both of its games against PSG to qualify.

“If need to stay calm, there are enough games left, I think anything can happen. But it’s clear that at some point we need to start getting points,” Kampl said. “It’s a brutally hard group and we knew that from the start, but we’ll try to do what we can for as long as it’s possible.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 SpiceWorld IT Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Afghan children learn English at Doña Ana Range Complex