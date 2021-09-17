Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Buehler, Dodgers to face Castillo, Reds

The Associated Press
September 17, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Los Angeles Dodgers (94-53, second in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (76-71, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (14-3, 2.32 ERA, .94 WHIP, 189 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (7-15, 4.18 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 171 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds +152, Dodgers -177; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers head to play the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

The Reds are 38-33 on their home turf. Cincinnati is slugging .427 as a unit. Nick Castellanos leads the club with a .569 slugging percentage, including 65 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Dodgers are 42-30 on the road. Los Angeles is slugging .422 as a unit. Max Muncy leads the team with a slugging percentage of .546.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 8-0. Clayton Kershaw secured his fourth victory and Justin Turner went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Sonny Gray registered his second loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Votto leads the Reds with 30 home runs and has 88 RBIs.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 60 extra base hits and is slugging .546.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .209 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .250 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal), Tyler Naquin: (ribs).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Chris Taylor: (neck), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

CISA Director Jen Easterly inducts a new class of Senior Executive Service leaders