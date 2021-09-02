Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Buffalo routs Wagner 69-7 in season opener

The Associated Press
September 2, 2021 11:31 pm
1 min read
      

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Vantrease threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Jovany Ruiz within the first minute of the game, Buffalo coach Maurice Linguist collected his first win at the helm, and the Bulls routed Wagner 69-7 on Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

Kevin Marks Jr. and Dylan McDuffie each had a pair of touchdown runs for the Bulls. Ron Cook, Tajay Ahmed, and Jake Molinich added a TD run apiece.

Cook led the Bulls with 95 yards rushing, and his 6-yard touchdown run capped a two minute, 99-yard drive to end the first half. Marks added 72 yards on the ground to move to ninth all-time in the program with 1,107 career yards rushing.

Linguist, who was Michigan’s co-defensive coordinator last season, was the Bulls’ defensive backs coach in 2012-13.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.

Vantrease completed 15 of 19 passes for 231 yards. Matt Myers threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Marlyn Johnson midway through the third quarter.

LeShane Taylor had a 4-yard touchdown run for Wagner with 10:26 remaining.

It was the second meeting between the teams and the first since 1987, a 20-0 Wagner win at Buffalo.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/College-football and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|30 Advanced Clean Transportation Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire