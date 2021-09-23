Bumgarner expected to start for Arizona against Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (80-70, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (48-104, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (13-6, 3.76 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 195 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (7-10, 4.56 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +169, Braves -201; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves head to play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

The Diamondbacks are 28-46 on their home turf. Arizona’s lineup has 135 home runs this season, Ketel Marte leads the club with 12 homers.

The Braves have gone 43-34 away from home. Atlanta has slugged .436 this season. Austin Riley leads the team with a mark of .530.

The Braves won the last meeting 9-2. Ian Anderson recorded his eighth victory and Freddie Freeman went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Merrill Kelly took his 11th loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Rojas leads the Diamondbacks with 45 extra base hits and is batting .267.

Adam Duvall leads the Braves with 109 RBIs and is batting .231.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 2-8, .226 batting average, 5.77 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Braves: 5-5, .264 batting average, 2.95 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kevin Ginkel: (elbow), Tyler Gilbert: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Seth Beer: (shoulder).

Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Stephen Vogt: (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

