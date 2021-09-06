Bumrah’s brilliance puts India on brink of winning 4th test

LONDON (AP) — India was on the brink of winning the fourth test after a fiery spell of fast bowling by Jasprit Bumrah and the departure of captain Joe Root plunged England to 193-8 by tea on Day 5 at the Oval on Monday.

Set 368 to win, England saw its hopes vanish after losing six wickets in the second session — the first four coming in a 36-ball span as Root’s team collapsed from 141-2 to 147-6 soon after lunch.

Bumrah was the architect of the middle-order meltdown, bowling Ollie Pope (2) and then Jonny Bairstow (0) with a yorker in a hostile spell of 2-6 off six overs which also saw him become the quickest Indian paceman to reach a century of test wickets (24 matches).

It was perhaps the best spell of any bowler in a series that stands at 1-1, with one test remaining in Manchester starting Friday.

India’s chances of going into that with a lead — putting the tourists in sight of just a fourth test series win on English soil — were further boosted when Root, on 36, played a ball from Shardul Thakur onto his stumps.

On what proved to be the final ball before tea, Chris Woakes (18) drove Umesh Yadav to KL Rahul at short midwicket to complete a horrid session for England.

Craig Overton, the first of three remaining tailenders, was 5 not out and England needed to bat another session to salvage an unlikely draw.

Bumrah, who was managing to get more out of a docile pitch than any other paceman this match, boasted figures of 2-24 off 19 overs.

The departure of Haseeb Hameed started the collapse, with the opener bowled by offspinner Ravindra Jadeja for 63.

Jadeja also took the wicket of Moeen Ali, who became the second batsman to get a duck when he gloved to short leg.

England trailed by 175 runs, though any thoughts of a win have long gone.

England started the day under a bright sky and on 77-0, requiring 291 more runs to set a new national record for a fourth-innings chase — bettering the 362-9 scored by a Ben Stokes-inspired team against Australia at Headingley in 2019.

Two wickets fell before lunch, Rory Burns edging behind off Thakur for 50 and Dawid Malan run out for 5 attempting a quick single with Hameed.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.