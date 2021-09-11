Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Burnes scheduled to start for Brewers at Indians

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Milwaukee Brewers (87-55, first in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (69-70, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-4, 2.31 ERA, .95 WHIP, 196 strikeouts) Indians: Zach Plesac (10-4, 4.53 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +161, Brewers -188; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Milwaukee will face off on Saturday.

The Indians are 36-34 on their home turf. Cleveland’s lineup has 179 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads them with 33 homers.

The Brewers have gone 47-24 away from home. Milwaukee hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .317 this season, led by Christian Yelich with a mark of .363.

The Brewers won the last meeting 10-3. Adrian Houser notched his ninth victory and Eduardo Escobar went 2-for-5 with two home runs and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Eli Morgan registered his seventh loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 66 extra base hits and is batting .261.

Escobar leads the Brewers with 27 home runs and is slugging .492.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .227 batting average, 4.17 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Brewers: 7-3, .276 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (shoulder), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Willy Adames: (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|8 IT²EC 2021 (POSTPONED to April 2022)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes