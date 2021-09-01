Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cabrera hits career homer No. 502, Tigers beat Athletics 8-6

The Associated Press
September 1, 2021 10:37 pm
2 min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a two-run homer, No. 502 of his career, and drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the seventh inning as the Detroit Tigers snapped a four-game skid with an 8-6 win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night.

Akil Baddoo and Harold Castro homered and drove in two runs apiece for Detroit, which had lost 12 straight at home to Oakland.

Joe Jimenez (5-1) tossed an inning of scoreless relief for the win, and Gregory Soto earned his 17th save.

Matt Olson drove in three runs for the A’s, who had won three straight. Jed Lowrie had a pair of RBI doubles and Starling Marte hit a solo homer.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.

Oakland starter James Kaprielian allowed four runs in four-plus innings.

Activated from the 10-day injury list after recovering from a blister, Detroit starter Wily Peralta gave up three runs, two earned, in four innings.

Olson’s two-run double and Lowrie’s RBI double in the fifth against Jose Urena gave the A’s a 6-3 lead. Solo homers by Baddoo and Castro pulled the Tigers within a run.

Detroit took the lead in the seventh against relievers A.J. Puk (0-2) and Jake Diekman on run-scoring singles by Jonathan Schoop and Cabrera.

Baddoo added an RBI single in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

The A’s will close their training complex in Mesa through Sunday following a number of positive COVID-19 tests by members of the organization.

ROSTER MOVES

        Read more: Sports News

A’s: DH Khris Davis had his contract selected from Triple-A Las Vegas. Davis, who hit 158 homers for Oakland from 2016-20, was released by Texas on June 13 and signed a minor league deal with the A’s on Aug. 4. C Austin Allen was also recalled from Las Vegas.

Tigers: INF/OF Niko Goodrum (groin) was reinstated from the 10-day IL.

UP NEXT

A’s: RHP Frankie Montas (10-9, 3.66 ERA) will start the series finale on Thursday. LHP Sean Manaea was originally scheduled to pitch, but the A’s couldn’t secure Montas an expedited visa into Canada. Oakland plays a weekend series in Toronto.

Tigers: RHP Matt Manning (3-5, 5.46 ERA) is coming off one of his strongest outings this season. The rookie held Toronto to one run and struck out a career-high five in six innings on Friday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Double rainbow over Canyonlands National Park in Utah