On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cádiz beats Celta for 1st Spanish league win this season

The Associated Press
September 17, 2021 5:32 pm
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Cádiz held on for a 2-1 victory at Celta Vigo to end its winless streak in the Spanish league on Friday.

Anthony Lozano and Luis Alfonso Espino scored five minutes apart at the end of the first half to give the visitors the win in Vigo.

Santi Mina pulled Celta closer by scoring in the 64th minute, but the hosts couldn’t find the equalizer after twice hitting the woodwork in stoppage time at the Balaídos Stadium.

Espino’s goal came after Salvi Sánchez missed a 43rd-minute penalty kick for Cádiz.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Cádiz had lost two games in a row after opening with consecutive draws.

It was the third consecutive loss for Celta, and fourth in its first five league matches. It was coming off a 5-2 defeat at Real Madrid. Celta’s only draw was at Osasuna in the second round.

Madrid, Valencia and defending champion Atlético Madrid are tied at the top with 10 points each from four matches.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
9|13 SECtember 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

CISA Director Jen Easterly inducts a new class of Senior Executive Service leaders